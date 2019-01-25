Cable TV
The city could soon have two cable television providers.
Two weeks ago, the City Council delayed a vote on a 10-year franchise agreement that would have allowed Comcast to go into competition with Atlantic Broadband, now the sole franchise holder for cable television in Laconia.
A sticking point has arisen in Laconia, where City Councilor Bruce Cheney wants local safety officials – such as the police chief or fire chief – to be able to break into programming in case of an emergency. That option is not part of the Comcast proposal, but is offered by Atlantic Broadband.
On Friday, Cheney said he feels his concerns will be addressed in a new agreement. The council meets again on Monday.
“I can’t discuss it yet, you’ll see Monday night that they have made an agreement that satisfies my concerns,” he said.
Landmark Inn
The $1.1 million project to refurbish downtown’s 7-story Landmark Inn has been delayed due to frigid temperatures that have gotten in the way of exterior work.
Rob Mora, the city’s assistant planner, said the weather has to warm up before some of the materials for the rear exterior facade can be applied.
The hotel is being converted to a Best Western Plus.
Present/Absent
Seventeen members of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation were present for the Jan. 18 meeting. Rep. John Plumer, R-Belmont, was not present.
Facebook comment
“You'd think in a such an economically challenged place the community would be looking for ways to support the residents & homeowners who haven't packed up & moved away for good already. Short-term renters spending supports the local economy.”
— Joel Muzzey on the decision by the Zoning Board of Adjustment not to allow Kimberly and Carlos Guzman to continue offering a short-term rental at 77 Opechee St.
They said it
“I think Laconia has seen a lot of growth in affordable housing over the past several years and I think we’re maxed out on our affordable housing, so I don’t think that’s an issue.”
_ Zoning Board of Adjustment member Suzanne Perley before the board rejected a request to open a rooming house at 1073 Union Ave.
Snowmobile rules
The city is advising people who use snowmobiles in the Boardwalk area of Weirs Beach are required to use the State Snowmobile trail and not to ride on the sidewalks on Lakeside Avenue.
“Please do not use the sidewalk to travel to Cumberland Farms from the trail. The City is clearing the sidewalks of snow so that the residents in the area have place to walk in the winter,” the city said in a news release.
Sand available
Laconia residents needing sand for their driveways or walkways during this icy weather can get sand from the Public Works Department garage at 257 Messer St.
