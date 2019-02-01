WOW Trail
The sidewalk can be widened from the WOW Trail to Doris Ray Court on the south side of Elm Street, the City Council has decided. Robert Champlain, of the WOW Trail organization, recommended the widening as a way to allow people in surrounding neighborhoods to have better access to the trail.
Quality Award
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given Laconia Water Works an award for “the consistent and professional adjustment of the fluoride content to the recommended level for oral health for 12 consecutive months.
“High quality water fluoridation as demonstrated by the water system is a safe and effective method to prevent tooth decay and improve the oral health of all community residents.”
Coming up
The Planning Board will consider on Tuesday a proposal by Winnipesaukee Eye to raze their building and garage at 950 Main St., and construct a new two-story office building.
HealthFirst Family Care Center will be providing in-school dental care for Laconia High School Students during February. Applications should be returned to the Laconia High School nurse, Kate Rodrigue, or call 524-3350 x4011 with any questions.
Facebook comment
“God forbid the residents of a town should get something for their taxes. Remember, too, that renters still pay taxes as part of their rent. How expensive can dirt be? I mean, where did the expression ‘dirt cheap’ come from, anyway?”
— Ross A. Malcolm on Gilford Public Works Department efforts to curtail the public’s removal of salt and sand used to treat highways and streets.
They said it
“There should be a line there that says we don’t need to denigrate everyone and everything about this city in order to make a political point about what the City Council should or shouldn’t be doing in any particular area. I point to the Dassatti fundraiser because any community that could come together on that short of a notice and raise $25,000 to help one of our families is not a bad place to live.”
— Mayor Ed Engler responding to criticism the city receives in letters to the editor and in social media, and celebrating the success of a one-day basketball tournament to raise money for treatment and travel expenses for Bob Dassatti, a youth coach receiving cancer care in Houston.
Present/Absent
All members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, except Orry Gibbs, were present for the Jan. 22 meeting.
