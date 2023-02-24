LACONIA — The Laconia Sachems Varsity Boys Basketball team is on a roll this season, with 17 wins and just one loss.
“Last night we wrapped up at Oyster River, which is a good and well-coached team,” Coach Stephen McDonough said Wednesday of their 65-52 win.
“It went good,” said team captain Keaton Beck, a junior. “Our energy was up and our defense was on point, I’d say. When we get tired our bench is there to back us up and fill in.”
Beck has played with the team for three years, and over that time, he’s noticed improvement.
“I’d say we’re doing better because our cooperation wasn’t there at the start,” Beck said. “There were older kids, different grades, new kids we didn't play that much with — but this team, we’re closer.”
McDonough echoed these remarks, describing the team’s current status as a natural progression, and a strong improvement over last year.
“Last year we made it into the Elite Eight and ultimately lost to the champions in Souhegan and got trounced pretty heavily in that game,” McDonough said. “Honestly, I think that game served as a little bit of a wake-up call about where we were. I think as a team our egos were a little bit bigger than our ability last year.”
In order to improve their teamwork, captain Kayden Roberts said they’ve been working on their relationships with each other.
“I think we’ve just been focused on being better teammates, getting closer off the basketball court, friends-wise,” Roberts said. “I think it brings us more together on the court and shows we have each other's backs on the court.”
Sophomore Caden Tucker said he’s felt incredibly welcomed to the team in his first year.
“I feel like I’ve been having a really good time,” Tucker said. “I didn’t expect as big of a role because some players went down with injuries, but captains and other upperclassmen have brought me in really well.”
Tucker’s precision and range with the ball earned him the nickname “Shooter” this year. But three-point shots aren’t the only asset Tucker brings to the team.
“I’d say energy,” Beck said. “He’s our energy mover and motivates us.”
One of the team’s favorite group activities is studying footage of their opponents and going to McDonald's.
"After each game we go to McDonald's,” said Logan Sanchez, a junior with three years on the team. “We make McDonald’s our ritual.”
Sanchez said his go-to meal is a McChicken and fries, Tucker prefers the 20-piece nuggets and Beck goes for the crispy chicken sandwich.
“If I got money, I get a double bacon cheeseburger,” said Roberts.
“We’ve had a very successful season I think by anybody's standards,” McDonough reflected. “To finish the regular season with the No. 1 seed is a tremendous accomplishment for our guys.”
So far, the only team to defeat the Sachems was Souhegan. Beck named them as the Sachems' biggest rival.
“There’s other teams that gave us a challenge but Souhegan is the one that put the knife in our heart, I’d say,” Beck said.
“It’s been really fun season,” McDonough said. “For me in a lot of ways, I’m just along for the ride. I’m here to call timeouts once in a while and eat the free peanut butter-and-jellies on the bus. These kids are what it’s about. They work their butts off and play basketball the right way, so for me it makes it an easy and fun thing to be a part of.”
The Sachems' next game is Friday, March 3, but their opponent has yet to be determined.
