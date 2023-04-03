LACONIA — The members of the class of 2023 entered high school on the cusp of a global pandemic, making for an extraordinarily challenging time to gain an education. But, in the heat of those challenges, excellence was forged.

Such was celebrated on Thursday night, when Laconia High School held its annual Top Ten Dinner, an evening that recognizes both the accomplishments of the school’s most dedicated students and the teachers who inspired them to succeed, despite the many hardships that may visit — sometimes from the pandemic, sometimes due to personal circumstance.

