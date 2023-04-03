LACONIA — The members of the class of 2023 entered high school on the cusp of a global pandemic, making for an extraordinarily challenging time to gain an education. But, in the heat of those challenges, excellence was forged.
Such was celebrated on Thursday night, when Laconia High School held its annual Top Ten Dinner, an evening that recognizes both the accomplishments of the school’s most dedicated students and the teachers who inspired them to succeed, despite the many hardships that may visit — sometimes from the pandemic, sometimes due to personal circumstance.
“You don’t make it into the top 10 unless you have a passion and the drive to hold yourself to a higher standard. It is through persistence and hard work that you have sought out not only knowledge and understanding, but you have done so while demanding academic rigor and a need to be challenged intellectually,” said Lisa Hinds, academic coordinator and incoming principal. She told the students in attendance, “I am proud of how you weathered hybrid learning, meeting my expectation that classroom learning would take place wherever you may receive it. Fueled by motivation, driven by self-direction, and inspired by a love of learning, I feel promise in the ways that you regrouped after that trying time to become the learners and leaders that you are. Enjoy this moment as you look to your future, and never forget that you are a Sachem.”
Emma Fabian
The first time Emma Fabian entered the classroom of Rebecca Price, art and technology teacher, she said she knew she was in a special place — a classroom that could have been conjured by animators from Pixar or Studio Ghibli, she said. Fabian found a way to spend time in that space during all four of her years at LHS, she said, but there was one experience that crystalized the magic that she discovered there.
That experience had to do with an assignment for a graphic design class. Price instructed Fabian to create a letter “C” that looked like a cupcake. Fabian misheard the assignment, and instead built a letter out of dozens of tiny cupcakes.
“It took me days to complete the project,” Fabian said, and when she finally showed her teacher the finished product, they both realized her misunderstanding and shared a laugh. What made this moment stand out was that Price wasn’t any less pleased with the assignment, even though it didn’t meet her expectations.
“This was the day I realized Ms. Price was what a teacher should be — she was proud of me because I was proud of myself,” Fabian said.
Given her turn at the lectern, Price said she was able to see the full picture of Fabian as a person, both in her triumphs and moments of vulnerability. She had her own moment that epitomized Fabian: “Emma, coming down from a certain class, and laying down behind my desk, just needing a moment."
It reminded her of “all these wonderful women I’ve known,” Price said, women who were not afraid to feel their feelings, but who also knew that “needing a moment” didn’t diminish their power — just the opposite, in fact.
“When you’re shaking in your socks, or you’re doubting, you’ll turn back and you’ll hit it head on,” Price said, listing Fabian’s wit, her intellect, her “sharpened blade to cut through the fluff and pretense. You will live to serve, and I couldn’t be prouder, because that’s the highest form of living — living to serve.”
Kaden Dolloff
“I never thought my freshman year that I would even be here,” Kaden Dolloff said. The educator he said guided him on his path to the top 10 was a middle school teacher, Joe DiTommaso, who then continued working with Dolloff in high school as his soccer coach.
“In my eighth grade year, I had some unfortunate news, which took me for a turn,” Dolloff said. “Every day, in the PR room, [DiTommaso] was there, to ask how my mom was, then he would crack and joke and make me feel like a kid,” Dolloff said.
DiTommaso provided a mix of support, sensitivity and humor, and belief in Dolloff, even when the student might not have faith in his own capabilities. That was the case when DiTommaso elevated Dolloff to the varsity team, before he thought he was ready himself. That uncertainty manifested in one game, when the moment was threatening to overtake him, until DiTommaso pulled him aside for a quick, eight-word pep talk: “Just do what you know how to do.”
It simplified that game for Dolloff, and it’s a strategy that he has applied in many moments since.
“He is truly one of the greatest educators I’ve ever met, he’s one of the best coaches I’ve experienced, and he’s one of the best friends I’ve ever had,” Dolloff said, adding, “He also thinks he’s one of the best comedians in the world.”
DiTommaso said he’s not the only one with a penchant for performance, though.
“Kaden felt the need to ask me to this dinner by showing up at the middle school and going down on one knee,” DiTommaso said. It was a proposal worthy of a long engagement — they’ve been together for seven years, culminating in an extended learning opportunity that has put Dolloff in his shadow all year.
DiTommaso told attendees that although Dolloff’s transcript is impressive, his best attributes can’t be measured by grades.
“As wonderful as your resume is, nothing compares to the human being that you’ve grown into,” DiTommaso said. He would take credit if due, he said, but, “In reality, it is you who have taught me countless life lessons.”
“As you leave LHS in a couple of months, you leave an incredible legacy that, I hope, you can look back on and smile,” DiTommaso said.
Savannah Patalano
The teacher who made the greatest impression on Savannah Patalano was one she met during her sophomore year, when the school was trying to find a way to educate students during a pandemic.
“During this difficult time of having to adapt to hybrid learning, I had Mrs. Leavitt-Carlson,” Patalano said. Any subject would have been challenging, but Leavitt-Carlson was tasked with leading Patalano, and the rest of her classmates, through a laboratory science class, with a hybrid in-person/remote strategy, peppered with frequent fully-remote weeks due to outbreaks.
“Mrs. L.C. tried to make it as interactive as possible,” and showed her students a video of a centrifuge, of the type used to isolate certain samples contained in a solution.
“Something as small as that moment, though it seemed small and random, it sparked my interest in bio-chem,” Patalano said, which is what she plans to study after high school. In addition to learning about centrifuges and DNA extraction, she said she learned from Leavitt-Carlson to pursue personal excellence, even in trying circumstances.
“And I will strive to do just that,” she said.
Leavitt-Carlson said she didn’t have much choice but to pursue excellence when she had a student like Patalano in her class.
That year, when Patalano was a sophomore, it was difficult to get students to engage, Leavitt-Carlson said, and she could have mistaken Patalano’s behavior as another example of disengagement. “As I got to know her, though, I realized that she wasn’t just quiet and reserved, she was listening and biding her time. Don’t underestimate this student; she is listening to everything, and planning.”
Leavitt-Carlson reworked her curriculum to create self-directed lab assignments students could perform at home. Patalano could be counted on to not only complete the assignment, but return with notes.
“She came in the next day and gave me explicit feedback about how I could have done that better — in a very nice way,” said Leavitt-Carlson, who has since left the district to become an administrator at a school in Sanbornville.
Patalano has a passion for learning, and a sense of when it’s appropriate to take a risk, Leavitt-Carlson said. Last year, Patalano was accepted into the exclusive summer program at St. Paul’s School, but instead of focusing on bio-chem, which would have been the expected choice, she decided to study astronomy.
“You have what it takes to excel in whatever and wherever you go,” Leavitt-Carlson said.
Finnian Mousseau
Last year, when Finnian Mousseau showed up to Josh Greenbaum’s American literature class, he said, “My expectation for his class was for a very normal English class.” Instead, he met a teacher who could weave together as disparate pieces of art as The Crucible and the '90s rock band Rage Against The Machine.
“This was no normal English class,” Mousseau declared.
He found a teacher in Greenbaum who was unconventional in his use of nicknames for students, his leniency with tardiness, his use of humor and, consequentially, his insight into essay structure.
Mousseau said he had struggled with essay writing, until Greenbaum described an unconventional but effective approach. Just write down his main thoughts on the subject, then fill in the spaces in between.
“With this strategy now available to me, writing essays is now easier and more enjoyable,” Mousseau said.
“He is a leader and role model, and I will miss him as I move on to my next adventure,” Mousseau said. Then, addressing Greenbaum directly, “You were always willing to help me out, and I appreciate that.”
And Mousseau was a student who needed grace from his teachers, according to Greenbaum.
“On the rare occasions that Finn came to my class on time, I could count on him jumping right into his chemistry homework,” Greenbaum said. If an assignment wasn’t turned in on time, “I could count on a well-worded email persuading me to allow him to turn it in late without penalty.”
Gentle ribbing aside, Greenbaum said that Mousseau brought humor and wit, and a high degree of intelligence to class.
“It is refreshing to have students who work hard” and have fun while doing it, Greenbaum said. It will be young people like Mousseau, he added, who will “keep the torches burning and our fragile republic afloat.”
Allyssa Stone
The bond between Allyssa Stone and band instructor Krin Monterose was a bit interrupted, as the teacher missed Stone’s sophomore year while on maternity leave.
“Later, she came back, showed us her baby. After that, I really started to grow closer to ‘Monte.’ She’s become like an in-school parent for me,” Stone said.
Part of her draw to Monterose is out of awe with how she was able to corral so many band kids, even during pandemic-era restrictions.
“Band, in-person, is something you’ve got to have patience for,” Stone said. “Band over Zoom? I don’t know how you do it.”
On top of musical instruction, Stone said that Monte could be counted on for advice on all sorts of topics, such as whether a person should consume a huge bag of candy corn in a single sitting.
“I’m grateful for having you for the last four years,” Stone said.
Stone is the kind of student who seems unstoppable, Monterose said.
“She wears many hats in our band, and also around the school,” Monterose said. Stone is a three-sport athlete, a leader among her peers, studies culinary arts as well as music, and is taking an extended learning opportunity this year to study fashion and business.
“Her day doesn’t stop when that bell rings at 2 o’clock,” Monterose said. After all of her extracurricular activities, Stone still finds time to bake treats at night to share with her class the next day, Monterose said. “To this day, I am convinced that she doesn’t sleep.”
Stone is currently working on both a Diploma with Distinction and an Eagle Scout project, both of which will benefit students in need.
“Allyssa, you have such drive and determination, I don’t know what you would do if someone said ‘no’ to you,” Monterose said. “My guess is you’d prove them wrong.”
Ashley Herrera
Ashley Herrera said she was “clueless” about medical science when she first walked into Elyse Pert’s classroom. But, thanks to the guidance and gentle encouragement from her teacher, she soon found a favorite subject.
One example Herrera shared was during a phlebotomy lesson, when she was having trouble initiating a simple blood draw.
“She has always believed in me and pushed me to do as well as I can,” Herrera said. With her teacher behind her, she said she didn’t let her initial stumble halt her eventual success.
“It is OK not to get it on the first try, and to keep going,” Herrera said.
Pert said the Herrera she met was shy at first, but soon other aspects of her personality came through.
“She is smart and has a great sense of humor,” Pert said. “She has a contagious giggle, and once it starts, it is hard to stop.”
Herrera is also ambitious and hardworking, Pert said. “She works so hard, she has more college credits than she can keep track of.”
Not only is Herrera a standout student, Pert said she has also become a “fantastic student ambassador for our medical science program,” helping to get younger students interested in the study.
“I appreciate all you have done in my class, even as I have pushed you,” Pert said.
Sarah Ancora
It was only this year, when beginning her Diploma with Distinction program, that Sarah Ancora met Monica Sawyer, extended learning program coordinator. The person Ancora came to know is a “proud mother,” she said, a dedicated educator, and someone who is generous when it comes to her experience with cancer.
“I knew Mrs. Sawyer had to be one of the strongest people I had ever met,” Ancora said. “Every day Mrs. Sawyer walks into this building with a mission to help students meet their academic and life goals.”
Sawyer brings not just knowledge, but wisdom, Ancora said.
“Not only has she helped me with my academics, she has also taught me to find happiness within myself,” Ancora said. “I will never forget the positive impact she has left on me.”
“Sarah, you know I adore you, but it would have been really nice if you had told me I had to prepare a speech tonight,” Sawyer said to laughter. She said she learned a couple of hours before the event she was expected to provide remarks, so she took a deep breath and told herself, as she has told so many students, “OK, you’ve got this.”
Ancora is a student who exhibits, “passion, grit, enthusiasm, commitment, creativity, and my personal favorite, humor,” Sawyer said.
She called Ancora an “old soul” who “lights up every room you are in,” and someone whose desire to learn inspired others around her.
“You are so smart” and endowed with an upbeat personality and strong social skills, that she is sure to go far, Sawyer said. “You, and all of you, have got this.”
Kayla Woglom
Kayla Woglom said she had “little to no idea what I wanted to do with myself” before she decided to apply for the law enforcement program, taught by Bill Clary, at the Huot Career and Technical Center. “Two years later, that was one of the best decisions of my life.”
Clary explained the world of law enforcement to Woglom, she said, and helped her to gain further insight by helping to arrange internships for her.
“The law enforcement class has become my favorite class,” Woglom said, and it’s due to the environment Clary created in his classroom.
“There have been many times in my life that I have been told I couldn’t do something because of my age, my gender, or even my background,” Woglom said. “Despite this, Capt. Clary has always believed in me and pushed me to be the best version of myself.”
Woglom said she intends to make a career for herself in law enforcement.
“I hope to someday leave a part of the impact Capt. Clary has,” Woglom said.
Clary said his star student started out so quietly that he hardly knew she was in his class. But, over time, her work spoke for her. “I started to notice, hey, this kid has got her stuff together,” he said.
“She is able to take on any task,” Clary said. Whenever there’s a question in class, “the common answer is 'Kayla can do it.'”
Woglom was a “great student to have in class,” Clary said, adding, “When she sets her sights on something, there’s no question she will get there.”
Ava Whitton
It’s no surprise Ava Whitton would develop an affinity for Tony Krivitsky, as he teaches her favorite subject: math. But it turned out that there were other shared passions, such as Taylor Swift.
Whitton first came to Krivitsky’s room for calculus, and returned this year to take calculus II, which is only offered through virtual learning. However, Krivitsky made a space for her to pursue her remote learning in his classroom. Whitton said she appreciated being able to work there.
“From the moment I first stepped into his classroom, I felt instantly relaxed,” Whitton said. “He reminds me I can get through anything, and I feel instantly OK.”
If Whitton needs help or has a question about the calc II work, she can count on Krivitsky to resolve her problem, even though it isn’t his class.
“It’s so clear to everyone that Mr. K. only wants the best for his students,” Whitton said. “Thank you for always having a place for me in your classroom.”
Whitton is someone who “prides herself on being the best she can be, who also finds time to enjoy herself,” Krivitsky said. Some might consider Whitton to be “quiet,” he said, but those who know her well see her as “quietly hilarious.”
“She is one of the happiest students I have ever worked with,” Krivitsky said. While it’s easy to see the academic successes, what’s less apparent is, “Ava has the ability to see the best in every person.”
Krivitsky, the last teacher to take the lectern, closed with a wish for Whitton: “I hope you look back at your high school experience and, in the words of Taylor Swift, remember it all too well.”
Stefan Nevajdic, who was unable to attend the event, was also listed as one of the top 10 graduating seniors from Laconia High School. The educator he chose to recognize was Rick Crockford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.