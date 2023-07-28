Laconia Senior Center volunteers and employees welcomed guests from local businesses for a gathering Tuesday. The center is seeking to raise $300,000 for a commercial kitchen that will increase their capacity to serve meals. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The Laconia Senior Center invited local businesses to an open house featuring mocktails, finger foods and fresh fruit Tuesday afternoon to raise awareness for their new fundraising campaign. The campaign's goal is to raise money for an upgrade to a commercial grade kitchen at their Main Street location. Representatives from Meredith Village Savings Bank, Pinnacle, Granite VNA and Harvard Pilgrim Health were in attendance. Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits provided catering. So far, the center has raised $100,650 out of their $300,000 goal.
“We distribute — on average out of this kitchen on a daily basis — anywhere from 200 to 230 Meals on Wheels every day,” said Suzanne Demers, director of elder services for Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties. “With COVID, we got down to a crunch where we could only deliver once a week and that was really hard on our drivers, and the participants couldn’t come to the center, so that was hard on them.”
Currently the center has a small kitchen with a few professional-grade appliances, but Demers said until the center has a commercial kitchen, state law limits how many meals they can cook and distribute to the city’s retired population.
“We are serving meals here, but it has to fall within what they call ‘catered,’ so we can only do it four times a month,” Demers said. “And they’re used to having meals Monday through Friday, so that’s been a huge impact for them."
Since the COVID pandemic was declared over in May, the center is now fully open, and working full speed ahead on fundraising.
“We did all kinds of fundraisers,” said member Eleanor Leclaire. “Yard sales, bake sales, we were involved in the Pumpkinfest last year, we did a nice chili and cornbread. It was great.”
Prior to her retirement, Leclaire served as an emergency dispatcher for the town of Colebrook.
“When I retired in 2004, we came back to Laconia after we sold our property, and I didn’t have anything to do. And I like to be active, on my feet all the time,” explained Leclaire. “So I started volunteering at the senior center when it was on Church Street. I started out in the kitchen in 2005.”
The center relocated to its current spot 14 years later, just one year prior to the pandemic. Since then, the center has fielded a variety of upgrades, including an accessible door, an additional bathroom and a new door from the center’s recreation area to the site of the future kitchen.
“I thought that their mission and what they’re trying to accomplish was just extraordinary, the amount of meals they put out, especially during the pandemic,” Jessica Reuel of Meredith Village Savings Bank said Tuesday. “It was way more than just bringing people meals. It was human interaction. These guys are definitely huge stewards of the community, so we like to support that in any way that we can.”
