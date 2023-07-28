Senior Center

Laconia Senior Center volunteers and employees welcomed guests from local businesses for a gathering Tuesday. The center is seeking to raise $300,000 for a commercial kitchen that will increase their capacity to serve meals. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia Senior Center invited local businesses to an open house featuring mocktails, finger foods and fresh fruit Tuesday afternoon to raise awareness for their new fundraising campaign. The campaign's goal is to raise money for an upgrade to a commercial grade kitchen at their Main Street location. Representatives from Meredith Village Savings Bank, Pinnacle, Granite VNA and Harvard Pilgrim Health were in attendance. Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits provided catering. So far, the center has raised $100,650 out of their $300,000 goal.

“We distribute — on average out of this kitchen on a daily basis — anywhere from 200 to 230 Meals on Wheels every day,” said Suzanne Demers, director of elder services for Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties. “With COVID, we got down to a crunch where we could only deliver once a week and that was really hard on our drivers, and the participants couldn’t come to the center, so that was hard on them.”

