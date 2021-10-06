LACONIA — With COVID cases continuing to increase, staff and students in the city’s public schools will continue to be required to wear masks if they cannot practice social distancing, the School Board has decided.
The board voted 4-2 Tuesday to continue the mandate which was first imposed two weeks ago. The requirement applies to whenever students or staff cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from each other. However, the wearing of masks indoors continues to be highly recommended at all times, even when social distancing can be maintained.
As when the board first voted to implement the policy, the two dissenting votes Tuesday came from board members Dawn Johnson and Laura Dunn.
In recommending the continuation of the face mask mandate, Superintendent Steve Tucker pointed to continuing prevalence of COVID cases among students and staff. When the board first approved the policy on Sept. 21 Tucker reported there had been 34 COVID cases since the opening of school on Sept. 7. On Tuesday he told the board that as of that day there had been 70 cases reported, with 26 of those being active cases.
Of the city’s five schools, those with the greatest number of cases are Laconia High School and Elm Street School, with 19 cases each. Laconia Middle School has reported 17 cases so far.
On a related matter, Tucker informed the School Board that COVID vaccines will be offered to students during flu shot clinics which have been scheduled at the high school and middle school on Nov. 3. COVID inoculations will be available to middle school students who are 12 years of age or older as well as all high school students. Parental permission is required in order for students to receive either the COVID shot or the flu shot, Tucker explained. If the vaccine used is one of the formulations that requires two doses, the students would need to arrange the second dose on their own, he said.
He said the vaccination rate among students is low although the rate among staff members is high.
In accordance with federal guidelines, masks are required on First Student school buses, which serve the district.
