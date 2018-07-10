LACONIA — Residents did it up right for the city’s 125th anniversary, partying with a parade, a party in the park and fireworks on Saturday.
A number of candidates and elected officials were present, including Gov. Chris Sununu, but the festivities were long on celebration and short on politics — no speeches.
Mayor Ed Engler said the city couldn’t ask for a nicer day to mark the 125th anniversary of Laconia’s incorporation as a city.
“The weather was perfect, the crowd was great,” he said. “There was a massive volunteer effort to pull this off.
“I did not hear a disparaging word.”
In many ways this was a milestone for the city, but in another sense, Laconia is something of an upstart in a region with a long history.
Laconia was incorporated as a town in 1855.
“By Northeast Standards, we’re a teenager at best, although the settlement that became the city goes back further than that,” he said.
The parade route began at Laconia High School and ended at Opechee Park, where the party began.
Residents listened to music and enjoyed the day before revelling in the fireworks after dark.
