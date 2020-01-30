WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will have Laconia Police Officer Eric Adams as her guest of honor for President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Adams has gained national recognition for his work as Laconia’s Prevention, Enforcement, and Treatment Coordinator. In this role — the first of its kind in New England — Adams has helped revolutionize the way that law enforcement agencies across the country approach drug addiction and recovery, meeting people “where they are” to help them get the treatment and support they need to overcome substance use disorder.
“Officer Eric Adams has set an example for our state and our country in bringing an innovative approach to tackling the substance misuse epidemic, helping put countless of Granite Staters on the path to recovery,” Hassan said. “As the fentanyl, heroin, and opioid epidemic continues to rage in our communities, I am incredibly grateful for people like Eric who are stepping up to help stem the tide of this crisis.”
“I am honored to be Sen. Hassan’s guest for the President’s State of the Union Address and be given the opportunity to highlight how Laconia has helped redefine how to help those struggling with addiction,” Adams said.
“Focusing on treatment and recovery has been key in our successful efforts to bring down the overdose rates in Laconia, and I am pleased that our approach has been recognized nationally as a model for success. Additionally, I am grateful for Sen. Hassan’s efforts, both as governor and now as senator, to support those on the front lines of this crisis and bring attention to the importance of substance misuse recovery programs.”
Hassan has worked with the rest of the New Hampshire delegation to ensure that the recently passed government funding bill for fiscal year 2020 — which is now law — continues funding the State Opioid Response grant program at $1.5 billion, maintaining the 15 percent set-aside that Hassan worked to secure for the hardest-hit states.
The legislation also provides additional flexibility to expand treatment for methamphetamine and cocaine use. More than $6 billion is in the 2018 budget agreement for government-wide efforts to combat the epidemic.
The senator also worked to pass the SUPPORT Act, which the President signed into law, that set priorities such as establishing comprehensive opioid recovery centers and expanding access to medication-assisted treatment.
Earlier this month, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Senator Hassan to help ensure that law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to curb the opioid epidemic and better target fentanyl and similar synthetic drugs.
