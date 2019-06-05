CONCORD – The state Executive Council on Wednesday confirmed Jennifer Harper of Laconia as director of New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
She previously served as assistant director, chief of operations and the state’s liaison to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
She has more than 30 years of experience in state government, including 27 years in emergency management.
“Jennifer has dedicated her career to the protection and well-being of others, and with more than 27 years’ experience in emergency management, is well-qualified to serve in this new role,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
“I am confident that with Jennifer at the helm of HSEM, New Hampshire citizens will be well served.”
She holds a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
“Jenn has proven her leadership ability and tireless work ethic time and time again while serving alongside our local, state and federal partners during disaster relief and response efforts,” Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said. “I have no doubt she will continue to ensure the safety of New Hampshire’s residents and visitors and I thank the Executive Council for its decision.”
Harper expressed appreciation for the appointment and confirmation.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the first female director of New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management,” she said.
“I stand ready with the dedicated team at HSEM to work collaboratively with our local, state and federal partners to further the State’s prevention, preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts. Together, we all play an important role in the safety and security of New Hampshire’s citizens and visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.