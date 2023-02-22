LACONIA — Kimberly Keto-Montville of Laconia is facing first-degree assault charges resulting in severe bodily injury of a minor under the age of 13. Keto-Montville turned herself in last Friday to the Laconia Police Department before posting bail. The 52-year-old will be arraigned on Thursday, March 23. 

“A report was made to the Division of Children Youth and Families on Feb. 7, which began a criminal investigation,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. “Through that investigation, probable cause was developed, and it was clear that the minor had been assaulted numerous times and struck in the head multiple times as well, causing significant injury.” According to Canfield, the victim is Keto-Montville's child.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.