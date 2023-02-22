LACONIA — Kimberly Keto-Montville of Laconia is facing first-degree assault charges resulting in severe bodily injury of a minor under the age of 13. Keto-Montville turned herself in last Friday to the Laconia Police Department before posting bail. The 52-year-old will be arraigned on Thursday, March 23.
“A report was made to the Division of Children Youth and Families on Feb. 7, which began a criminal investigation,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. “Through that investigation, probable cause was developed, and it was clear that the minor had been assaulted numerous times and struck in the head multiple times as well, causing significant injury.” According to Canfield, the victim is Keto-Montville's child.
Those injuries included multiple concussions and memory loss. Due to the child’s age, Keto-Montville is facing felony charges. According to New Hampshire’s criminal code, serious bodily injury is defined as "any harm to the body which causes severe, permanent or protracted loss of or impairment to the health or of the function of any part of the body.”
The child is in the custody of their father, who does not live with Keto-Montville.
“It’s sad to say,” Canfield said. “We do see a number of sexual assaults, resulting in aggravated felonious assault charges, and physical abuse, unfortunately.”
