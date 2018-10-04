LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 45 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Heather D. Paul, 27, of 25 Baldwin St., Apt. 4, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Chelsey L. French, 25, of 85 Garfield St., in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Police performed seven motor vehicle stops.
Reports of disturbances on Beacon Street East, at Meredith Bridge Condominiums, and on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated a burglary at C.J. Avery’s restaurant in Lakeport.
Two parking violations on Beaman Street were investigated.
