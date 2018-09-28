LACONIA — The Laconia police responded to 60 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Police made 13 traffic stops.
Officers investigated three traffic accidents — two on Union Avenue and one on Beacon Street East.
A motor vehicle theft at Petal Pushers Farm garden center on Parade Road was investigated.
Officers dealt with disturbances reported on Messer Street, Grove Street, Court Street and Academy Street.
The report of vandalism at a Winnicoash Street address was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Court Street.
