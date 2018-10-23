LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 192 calls for service during the 96-hour period ending at noon Tuesday, arresting six persons.
Police arrested Shawn M. Patraw, 37, with no fixed address, on a bench warrant.
Police charged Kelsey P. Filgate, 22, of 29 Morrison Road, Alexandria, with driving without having proof of insurance.
Police arrested Philip R. Ford, 35, of 7 Sargents Place, Lot 4, Gilford, on a warrant.
Police charged Brittany G. Ford, 26, with no fixed address, of driving without a valid license.
Police arrested Paul M. Doherty, 54, with no fixed address, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Police arrested Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 53, with no fixed address, on a bench warrant.
Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Dolloff Street, South Main Street, and the Cumberland Farms on Court Street.
Police investigated reports of theft on Main Street, North Main Street, Messer Street, Kentfield Court, McGrath Street, at Walmart and Dr. Buckle and Mr. Hyde.
Police also investigated reports of assault on Mechanic Street, Gilford Avenue, and Tilton Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a person with emotional problems on Roller Coaster Road,
They reported 13 disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.