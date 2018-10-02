LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 135 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Timothy E. Peavey, 58, listed as a transient, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Trevor Bond, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Rian Fleury, 20, of 7 Lew-Alice Drive, in Boscawen, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Christopher L. Nelson, 36, of 24 Province St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of domestic violence simple assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and breach of bail conditions.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 20, of 57 Blueberry Lane, Apt. 5, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail conditions and driving without a valid license.
Teresa C. Mauro, 54, listed as a transient, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Nicole M. Dellacroce, 45, of 13 Summer St., Apt. A, in Laconia, was arrested on two warrants.
Adam H. Young, 19, of 71 Sugar Camp Acres, in Pittsburg, was arrested for transporting alcoholic beverages by a minor.
Clayton D. Crowell, 19, of 50 Catalina Lane, in Nashua, was arrested for possession of marijuana or hashish.
Police conducted 24 motor vehicle stops.
Traffic accidents at Lake Street and Union Avenue and on North Street were investigated.
Burglaries were reported on Union Avenue, Chapin Terrace, and Holman Street.
Police investigated reports of 13 disturbances and three assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.