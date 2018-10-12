LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 54 calls for serving during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Skye T. Gorgas, 34, with no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant, and a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue (Busy Corner) and on Weirs Boulevard.
Officers conducted five motor vehicle stops.
A theft on Phoenician Way was investigated.
Officers investigated the report of a burglary on Old North Main Street, and an assault on Elliott Street.
Police dealt with disturbances on Lyman Street, Bowman Street, and Union Avenue.
