LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 131 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon Monday.
Four people were arrested.
William D. Wingate, 47, of 11 Kentfield Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Alexi Chertok, 23, of 1839 Flatbush Ave., in Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a bench warrant and on a charge of simple assault.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 42, of 32 Appleton St., in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrant.
Chad Brooks, 21, with no fixed address, was arrested on two bench warrants.
There were 25 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, Main Street, Union Avenue, at Lakes Region General Hospital, and the parking lot of Vista Foods.
The report of a burglary on Gale Avenue was investigated.
Officers looked into five complaints about animals.
Police responded to 15 reports of disturbances.
One report of fraud was investigated.
Thefts were reported on Union Avenue and on Kentfield Court.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Vista Foods.
