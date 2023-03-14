A sample text message from Laconia PD's new SPIDR system. City residents who call for assistance will now receive live text updates including the officer's name, badge number and whether or not they were diverted from the call. Callers will also receive a case number allowing them to receive updates on their case. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONA — After three months of preparation, the Laconia Police Department rolled out a new, interactive mobile service for police calls Thursday.
Now, city residents who call the police department for assistance will get live text message updates related to their call. Laconia is the first city in the state to implement the program, called SPIDR Tech. The messages will also identify the officer dispatched to the situation by name, badge number and display a case number. Once the call is complete, the caller receives a link to a survey about their experience and the officer’s performance.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield compared the updates to Amazon delivery notifications.
“If you order a package on Amazon and it doesn't arrive on the day it’s supposed to, you get upset, right?” Canfield said. “But if you get a text message saying, ‘Hey, it’s been delayed, it’ll be here the next day,’ you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, cool.'”
That same principle applies especially to lower priority police calls.
“Let’s say you want to report a stolen bicycle, but yet there’s a domestic disturbance going on, or an injury at a car accident or something like that, you don’t know that,” Canfield explained. The system gives the caller an idea where the officer is.
The system also provides case updates, depending on the situation.
“If you are a victim of a crime, this will provide you with updates on a case along the way. And then when the case is closed or suspended, or the course of prosecution, they’ll send you a text message update, too, and let you know that as well.”
Crime victims and callers will also have the opportunity to fill out a survey once the call is complete. According to Canfield, other departments around the country that have implemented the system have seen significant participation in feedback.
“If an officer gives someone a business card, it has a QR code on the back,” Canfield said. “You can scan it and send those in. There’s also one on our website.”
Canfield described the level of response to the business card QR code surveys as “slow.”
“Because they have to take the effort to actually scan it and do it,” Canfield said. “Now you’ll get a text message and just click on a link and do it right there. The agencies that are currently using this, they’ve had a huge response as far as survey results go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.