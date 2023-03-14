Police text

A sample text message from Laconia PD's new SPIDR system. City residents who call for assistance will now receive live text updates including the officer's name, badge number and whether or not they were diverted from the call. Callers will also receive a case number allowing them to receive updates on their case. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONA — After three months of preparation, the Laconia Police Department rolled out a new, interactive mobile service for police calls Thursday.

Now, city residents who call the police department for assistance will get live text message updates related to their call. Laconia is the first city in the state to implement the program, called SPIDR Tech. The messages will also identify the officer dispatched to the situation by name, badge number and display a case number. Once the call is complete, the caller receives a link to a survey about their experience and the officer’s performance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.