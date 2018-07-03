LACONIA — The city’s newest holder of the Centennial Cane is a man who was born in Laconia, made his life and his career in Laconia, and who will serve as the grand marshal of the city’s 125th celebration parade on Saturday: John Gauthier.
Gauthier lives in the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in an apartment that looks out over Lake Winnisquam. From his apartment window, he said, he can see the boathouse his grandfather once owned, which was just down the street from the Fenton Avenue home he was born in, on the second floor.
“I am so grateful that my mother decided to be in Laconia when it was time for me to make an appearance,” Gauthier told an overflow crowd of friends and family in a greeting room at St. Francis. He had a great childhood, he told the crowd, and counted himself fortunate to have been able to spend much of it with his grandparents, and in a place where he could play in the lakes, ponds and rivers that still attract so many visitors to the region.
Gauthier learned to fly in the 1940s as a member of the Armed Services. After his service ended, he thought he might be able to make a living in the pilot’s seat. That didn’t turn out to be as lucrative, though. He instead bought a sleepy little car dealership in 1949 that he transformed into a bustling Chrysler and GMC store, turning it over to his children when he retired in 1985.
On Saturday, Gauthier turned 98. And, according to one of his fellow St. Francis residents, he hasn’t lost his penchant for mischief.
“Before he arrived here, I was known as the troublemaker and instigator,” Lucien Bouley told the crowd. “Now he helps me, so that we’re known as the troublemakers and instigators.” Gauthier will sometimes introduce Bouley as “Edgar,” and say that he’s the twin brother of another resident “Lucien,” just to see what fun they can make later on down the line.
Bouley’s favorite story about a Gauthier spoof comes from his days as a commercial pilot, when he would fly small charter planes from Boston to Laconia.
Gauthier’s employer was a cheapskate, Bouley said, too cheap to buy uniforms for his pilots, so they had to fly in their civilian clothes. This bothered Gauthier, so one day he and his co-pilot cooked up a plan. Gauthier boarded the plane with the rest of the passengers, taking a seat in the back. Then the co-pilot finally got on, nervously clutching a book titled, “How to Fly a Plane in 10 Easy Lessons.”
The woman sitting in front of Gauthier expressed dire concern, so he volunteered to help fly the plane, declaring, “I’m up to chapter seven!”
When Gauthier and his co-pilot reached Laconia Airport, they made a show of circling the landing strip while the co-pilot briefed Gauthier on chapter eight, “How to Land.”
“They did land the plane, and the lady was shaking like a leaf,” Bouley said. She left the plane furiously, promising to complain to the shuttle company’s ownership. “After that, they got some uniforms.”
For his part on Friday, Gauthier left the joking aside, choosing instead to express a sincere affection for the place he still calls home.
“We’re a small city, but we have so much to offer,” Gauthier said. Laconia residents enjoy a wealth of natural beauty, yet are a short drive to Boston, the ocean or to the Canadian border.
“In the summer, it is such a place that we are inundated with what ‘Gramps’ used to call ‘summer boarders,’” he said. And despite the passage of nearly a century since Gauthier was born, he said there are many things about the city that his grandfather would recognize.
“We still have this same offing of such a place where you can come and catch your breath. It still is such a great place for children to grow up and be a part of nature.”
And it’s still a place where community members help each other. He recalled how, as a boy, he had the city’s mayor on his paper route, and he would come out to offer career and life advice to the young Gauthier.
“I am so grateful that I can say that I’ve lived in Laconia almost all my life. And not just live here, but be part of its growth. Right from the beginning, Laconia has been very good to me.”
The parade will step off from Laconia High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and make its way to Opechee Park, where the city’s 125th year will be celebrated with a daylong festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.