CONCORD — Peter Dauphin, 45, of Laconia, was recently sentenced to serve 50 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on five separate occasions in April and May of 2017, Dauphin sold “ice” methamphetamine to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement officers. All of the transactions took place at Dauphin’s automotive repair shop in Gilford.
“Even in the midst of the opioid crisis, New Hampshire continues to experience problems associated with the distribution of other drugs, including methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.