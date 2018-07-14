A Laconia man and another motorists escaped serious injury when they were involved in a rollover accident early Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Windham.
According to State Police Kenneth Belyea III, 41, of Laconia was driving his pickup south on I-93 around 5:55 a.m. when he swerved to avoid debris in the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and collided with another pickup truck being driven by Jeffrey Lynch, 58, of Raymond.
Lynch’s pickup, which was carrying a two-seater all-terrain vehicle in the bed, rolled over, resulting in the ATV being thrown into the roadway.
Both men received only minor injuries, State Police reported. Belyea did not go to the hospital, but Lynch was taken to Parkland Hospital in Derry as a precaution, police said.
The southbound lane of I-93 was closed for about 35 minutes until the scene was cleared up.
The accident is currently under investigation, but State Police Lt. Bryan Trask said it was unlikely that either driver would be charged, given the circumstances that led to the crash.
