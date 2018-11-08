Partners in the project to redevelop a building at 435 South Main Street into subsidized and housing for seniors with special needs celebrated a groundbreaking on Thursday morning. From left are John Dupre, Kyle Quinn and Kelly Lineberry of Gary Chicoine Construction Corporation; Patrick Wood and Ken Malone of Laconia Housing Authority; Rob Dapice of New Hampshire Housing; George Helwig, president of the New Hampshire Regional Community Development Corporation; Thomas Cochran of both NHRCDC and LHA; Joanne Gagnon of NHRCDC; Kyle Barker of Warrenstreet Architects; Dick Weaver of LHA, and; Robert Harrington, chair of the LHA board of directors. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)