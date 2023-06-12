Tauheeda Abdallah
Zaria Ainsworth
Sarah Ancora
Rachel Azotea
Hayley Barlow
Brenden Baron
Jesse Bourn
Ceanna Cabezut
Carley Cellupica
Jason Chamberland
Evan Chapman
Dana Chen
Aidan Clayton
Dylan Couture
Cierra Dame
Madison Darling
Ashlynn DeLuca
Kevin DiBona
Kaden Dolloff
Micah Donovan
Dean Dreshaj
Aleesia Drew-Couture
Leim Dubois-Gilbert
Maximillian Dufault
Raymond Dumont
Emma Fabian
Tyler Fleury
Jocelyn Gervais
Gage Gray
Alexis Guyotte
Amanda Hanssen
Daniel Harward
Jacob Hebert
Ashley Herrera
Jasmine Hobbs
Amelia Hosmer
Andrew Hosmer
Kyleigh Jenna
Kurtis Jobin
Olivia Johnson
Nicole Johnson
Sierra Johnson
Lucas Kirk
Madison Knott-Zackowski
Samuel Knowlton
Eva Knox
Joseph LaChance
David Lagor III
Zarik Legassie
Mariangela LePage
Zachary Linkkila
Bessie Margaret Lipman
Madelyn Lounsbury
Mia Lynch
Cheyenne Magoon
Ayden Malloy
Jesus Marcano
Jeffrey Marden
Ava May
Paige McCarthy
Evin McNeil
Gage Mitchell
Madison Monier
Dakota Morin
Finnian Mousseau
Stefan Nevajdic
Cody Newman
Brendan O'Neil
Savannah Patalano
Taylor Perry
Haley Richter
Galven Rivera
Kayden Roberts
Mason Roy
Zander Rusticelli
Colby Salway
Keirah Sanborn
Jade Sawyer
Jazmyn Schumacher
Mason Smith
Isaiah Sorrell
Dylan Spooner
Aaron St. Gelais
Evan Steinbach
Allyssa Stone
Megan Thammavongsa
Isabella Thibault
Braydon Tower
Ella Tryon
Hailee Vogler
Gabriella Von George
Julian Walton
Jysaiah West
Ava Whitton
Alexis Wilson
Kayla Woglom
Alexis Wyatt
