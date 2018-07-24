LACONIA — Ken Erickson, who has served as the city’s top firefighter for nearly two decades, plans to retire in a little more than two months’ time. His announcement comes at a time of acrimony between the city council and his department, and he said he hoped that relations might improve with a change in leadership.
Erickson said he had been planning to retire in 2019, when he will turn 60, but decided he would advance that plan by a year. His last day on the job will be Sept. 28.
“It’s a little sooner than I had anticipated, I’m going to go just after my 59th birthday. I think it’s just time,” he said.
The city’s fire department has found itself in the council’s crosshairs this year. Councilors had hoped to explore the idea of using a private company to supplant the department’s ambulance services, then at least one councilor suggested that firefighters had intimidated a qualified bidder into rescinding his bid. Then the council cut $150,000 from the department’s budget. Finally, at a council meeting two weeks ago, Councilor Bob Hamel accused the department of having a “Massachusetts attitude” and made a comment that some interpreted as invoking the memory of a firefighter who drowned during a training session.
Erickson said the tension between the fire department and City Hall are part of the reason he is stepping aside a year earlier than he originally planned: “I sense a lack of support there. I don’t see it changing. I hope the change in leadership at the department will give everyone the opportunity to start fresh.”
Erickson began his 38-year career in fire service in his native town of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 1980. He worked there for 14 years, leaving as a deputy chief. He also worked in the Massachusetts departments of Duxbury and Walpole before coming to Laconia in 2001.
“It was a very difficult place to work,” Erickson said of the Laconia he encountered 17 years ago. There was friction between the department staff and both the department and city leadership. He counts improved relations as among his proudest accomplishments in Laconia, though he fears that he will be leaving the department at a time when those relationships are heading back to a pattern of hostility.
“They’re definitely going in the wrong direction right now. Part of that is the rhetoric that comes out of the council, and not the council as a whole, but out of two people.” Erickson declined to name those two, but said that their words are perceived as representing the council at large.
A resident of Gilford, Erickson said he plans to use his retirement to put some miles on a “beautiful fifth-wheel trailer” that he wants to use to explore the country.
Erickson made his intention known to City Hall via a letter submitted to City Manager Scott Myers on Friday. Later that day, Myers sent an email to city councilors and Mayor Ed Engler.
In the email, Myers thanked Erickson for his service and recognized his passion and commitment to his department.
“For those who know or meet Ken, it takes only a short time to recognize the pride and love he has for the fire service, especially those he works with,” Myers wrote.
The email noted that, under Erickson’s leadership, the Laconia Fire Department was improved thanks to increased training and skills of its members, and a renovated and reconstructed Central Station.
“The fire service has changed greatly over this time with a much larger emphasis on medical calls and an increasing number of severe weather events,” wrote Myers.
Two years ago, Erickson accepted an expanded role, serving as the top fire administrator for the town of Belmont as well as Laconia. Myers and Belmont Town Administrator Jeanne Beaudin said the arrangement has worked well, though neither would say if Erickson’s replacement would continue to serve both towns.
Jason Griffin, president of the Laconia firefighters’ union, said Erickson will be missed by his department’s members.
“Chief Erickson is very well liked by all the men and women of LFD, certainly one of the best chiefs I’ve worked for. We’re very saddened to see him go, especially with all the stuff that’s going on right now,” Griffin said.
Mayor Ed Engler also issued a grateful send-off.
“On behalf of all the residents of the city, I thank him for his years of service to the City of Laconia. I appreciate the fact that that Ken was always respectful of the office of Mayor, and I believe that courtesy has been reciprocated,” said Engler.
At the conclusion of his final day, Erickson said he will “walk out of here with tremendous pride. It will be a difficult day for me to leave here… I’ve enjoyed working in the city very much, it has always been a challenging environment, but we always had the support of the community. I want to thank the community for their support.”
