LACONIA — How many people would have passed through the Woolworth’s department store in Laconia in 1946? How many of those would have taken notice of a young woman and man who took sa pecial interest in one another? How many would have guessed that those two would have married by the end of that decade – and that their romance would still be going strong in 2020?
The young woman was Earline Pearson, the man was Robert Sanborn, and today, July 22, they are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They attribute their lasting union to being picky when choosing a spouse, sticking to their marriage even in challenging times, and to their shared Christian faith.
Robert Sanborn was born Feb. 2, 1927, the only child to Donald and Elva Sanborn. He went to Laconia High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1945, the day before his 18th birthday, in the middle of his senior year. He served for 19 months, then returned to Laconia to finish his schooling and prepare for college.
Earline was born on April 14, 1928, one of seven children in her family. She grew up on a farm on Old North Main Street. She also went to Laconia High School, and graduated as part of the Class of 1947.
Earline met Robert when she was in her junior year, and they were both working at Woolworth’s. Earline said that she was struck by Robert’s style – he was always well-dressed, she said – and that they shared common interests. Their first date was a double with another couple at a bowling alley.
Robert said the first thing he noticed about Earline was, “She had a great sense of humor and we laughed a lot.” He added that he was more concerned about his education at that point in his life, “But when we met at Woolworth’s we seemed to have a lot in common. We both liked to bowl and she was a great bowler – much better than me.”
In 1948, Robert began a two-year program at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York, studying photography. He never forgot about that impressive bowler in Laconia, though, and they married on July 22, 1950.
Robert began working at Achber Photo in downtown Laconia, then two years later he took a position with Tyler Advertising. He worked for Tyler for 16 years, but by the time he left he had already begun moonlighting as an entrepreneur.
In 1968, Robert quit his job at Tyler so he and Earline could open Alphacolor, a photo finishing business in Laconia. The Sanborns had a successful recipe – Robert did the photo work, Earline was the treasurer and manager. At one point, they had three locations in the Lakes Region, and all six of their children – and some of their grandchildren – worked there.
It was a true family business, and one that brought them close with countless other families in the region.
“The most interesting thing about being in the photo finishing business for so many years was that we had families that were our customers for years. We watched these customers’ families grow up through photos. We saw their kids, grandkids, family vacations, events. We had a connection with our customers and they were like family to us,” Robert and Earline said in a response to emailed questions.
They said they made great business partners as well as spouses. Earline left the photo side of the shop to Robert, and he, in turn, let her take the reins on finances. They operated the business until they turned it over to their son, John, in 1994.
Outside of the photo business, much of their life revolved around church. They were both active in the South Baptist Church in Laconia, where Earline was treasurer for 25 years. Both even lent their harmonies to the church choir.
Earline and Robert had six children: Cheryl Morin, Bob Sanborn, Barbara Bidwell, John Sanborn, Nancy Mckeen and Donald Sanborn. They have 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Asked for advice for young people, they both responded, “Don’t rush into a relationship but find the one person that God has special for you. We bring our relationship back to our faith in Jesus Christ. And don’t give up when times get a bit tough.”
