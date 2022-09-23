LACONIA — The public is invited to attend a bipartisan candidates forum for those candidates seeking election as New Hampshire representatives for Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in November.

Both Democrat and Republican candidates will share their views on the local issues most important to voters from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Belknap Mill. The event is free and open to the public, and will be moderated by Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire.

