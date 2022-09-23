LACONIA — The public is invited to attend a bipartisan candidates forum for those candidates seeking election as New Hampshire representatives for Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in November.
Both Democrat and Republican candidates will share their views on the local issues most important to voters from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Belknap Mill. The event is free and open to the public, and will be moderated by Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire.
“The general election on Nov. 8 is critically important for all our towns and cities in New Hampshire. This candidates forum is for everyone; Democrats, Republicans, independents and undeclared voters who want to learn more about the candidates and the local issues in our community,” committee member Matt Soza said.
The idea for providing a friendly, comfortable space where candidates and voters with different political viewpoints would come together for a candid discussion around tough local issues brewed for months at a local church. That hopeful idea for bringing the community closer together for mutual benefit became the inspiration behind the forum.
Audience members will have an opportunity to submit written questions about the issues that concern them most. It’s another chance for everyone to actively participate in the democratic process, which was built on a tradition of neighbors coming together for Town Hall meetings.
“Many remember a time in Laconia when people could set aside their political differences to listen and learn from each other," committee member Kay Anderson said. "My neighbors talk about working together for a better understanding of the issues that affect this community. Back then, conversations were always pretty lively, but ultimately led to better solutions for everyone’s benefit. We hope this forum will help spark more meaningful, respectful conversation with a heightened sense of optimism and community.”
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is sponsoring the event as a community service to encourage nonpartisan discussions around local issues, and does not recommend or endorse candidates. The forum is co-sponsored by UU Action New Hampshire and is endorsed by the Greater Laconia Ministerial Association.
Rev. Judith Wright, UUSL minister and committee chair, said, “After the forum, I hope people feel inspired to create more welcoming, safe spaces where we can learn how to work together toward finding real solutions that benefit all of us.”
The forum is for candidates for New Hampshire representative in Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6. With the recent redistricting, Laconia was split into two districts for the NH House. Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are in Belknap County District 5. Laconia Ward 2 is now in Belknap County District 6, along with Gilford and Gilmanton.
