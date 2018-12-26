Editors note: This is the second of a three-part series looking at the top Laconia stories of 2018.
LACONIA — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen got an earful about the Lakes Region’s labor shortage when she paid a visit in late July and participated in a roundtable discussion with top local business owners.
The lack of workers was one of the biggest stories in the region in 2018. Other big stories included a flap over short-term rentals and a German Shepherd that got a reprieve after it was scheduled to be put down at the Lakes Region Humane Society.
Among those who met with Shaheen were owners of Sawyer’s Dairy Bar, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant and the Naswa Resort.
Some businesses have had to cut back on special events, reduce hours of operation and even close.
Later in the year, the workforce issue surfaced in an unexpected way. People were complaining their mail service was spotty, and the Postal Service said it was having trouble hiring enough employees.
A local unemployment rate hovering around 3 percent, an aging population including many retirees and a lack of affordable workforce housing combined to leave many businesses having trouble hiring enough employees.
The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce hosted a jobs fair at the Belknap Mall in May.
Chamber president Karmen Gifford said businesses grow when they find good, new employees.
“The businesses have the demand for more work, but they need the employees to get the job done to the level of quality and service they require,” Gifford said.
Meanwhile, numerous openings provide opportunities for those interested in working as electricians, plumbers, carpenters and automobile mechanics. Some of these jobs require experience, but many include on-the-job training and have decent salaries.
“The issue for the last three years is that there are simply more jobs available than job seekers looking to fill them,” Gifford said.
Short-term rentals
The City Council decided in October that city zoning rules do not permit short-term Airbnb-type rentals in most residential areas, and that this prohibition should be enforced when complaints are made.
Dozens of short-term rentals operate throughout the city without a problem, but now a single complaint over something like a noisy visitor can trigger an enforcement action. If the owner wants to continue renting out the property, he or she has to appear before the Zoning Board of Adjustment and request a variance.
The first test of the policy came at the board's Dec. 17 meeting.
The board unanimously rejected attempts by two out-of-town homeowners to get a variance that would allow them to continue offering their property for short-term rental.
Scott Palmer, of Windham, was one of those homeowners. He owns a condominium near Paugus Bay.
He said he would like to appeal.
“After all, we are the gateway to the entire Lakes Region and White Mountain National Forest and most of us that are vacation homeowners were introduced to this beautiful area through some type of initial visit,” Palmer said. “For these reasons, I am optimistic that the city and zoning board will reconsider and allow short term rentals in the future.”
Sicario
The New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia was in the news in early December when a former employee went public in opposition to the society's plans to put down a 2-year-old, 95-pound German shepherd that was deemed overly aggressive, dangerous and not adoptable.
Laura Robitaille left her position as an animal care provider at the Humane Society to organize a protest over the decision.
When the dog’s name, Sicario, and its photo began circulating, people commented in droves on social media and in letters to the editor that the dog should be spared.
Sicario had been adopted out twice, and returned to the shelter, with the most recent adopters reporting that he had bitten a person who tried to break up a fight that Sicario had with another dog at a dog day care center.
A solution appeared to emerge when the Humane Society turned over the dog to Eddie Bonilla and Jay Haley, owners of the Etiquette Academy for Dogs in Kingston. They said they would train and rehabilitate Sicario so that they could eventually handle his adoption.
Tomorrow: Armand Bolduc, legislative election, Opechee Park
