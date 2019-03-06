LACONIA — Kate Day, the newly appointed chair of the New Hampshire GOP Committee on Town Committees, will address the Belknap County Republican Committee on Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St, Laconia.
Day was the Cheshire County GOP chair and, most recently, ran for vice-chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. She will share her thoughts about working with and guiding all the county committees across the state to build new town committees and revitalize inactive ones, with a goal of achieving 100 new town committees across the state.
Members of the Belknap County Committee are asked to bring a friend (or two) to this month’s meeting with the goal of increasing membership with people from all age groups and, in particular, young Republicans between 18 and 40 years of age.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents. The committee suggests arriving as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize with other members, and encourages members to continue to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, see www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
