LACONIA — Some are working to develop the next generation of theater performers, some were practically born onstage, and some are performing for the first time — or at least the first time in years. All will be part of a first-of-its-kind fundraising event Saturday, which will further both the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s programming and the continued enhancement of the city’s historic Colonial Theatre.

“Just Duet — Broadway Style,” taking place at the Colonial at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, challenges pairs of talented local singers to deliver their best two-person performances of two Broadway tunes each. Then, while votes are tallied to determine which pair wowed the crowd, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative — the in-house community theater organization for both the Colonial and the Belknap Mill — will debut its newest performance group, the Power Chords chorus, to perform two beloved Broadway songs.

