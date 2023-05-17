Laura and Joel Iwaskiewicz, who met while playing roles opposite one another in a community theater production, and now both work as high school teachers leading theater programs at Exeter High School and Pinkerton Academy, respectively. (Courtesy photo)
Father-son duo Scott and Riley Alward will perform “The Other Side,” from the cinematic musical, “The Greatest Showman.” (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
LACONIA — Some are working to develop the next generation of theater performers, some were practically born onstage, and some are performing for the first time — or at least the first time in years. All will be part of a first-of-its-kind fundraising event Saturday, which will further both the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s programming and the continued enhancement of the city’s historic Colonial Theatre.
“Just Duet — Broadway Style,” taking place at the Colonial at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, challenges pairs of talented local singers to deliver their best two-person performances of two Broadway tunes each. Then, while votes are tallied to determine which pair wowed the crowd, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative — the in-house community theater organization for both the Colonial and the Belknap Mill — will debut its newest performance group, the Power Chords chorus, to perform two beloved Broadway songs.
The performers
“We are a theater family,” Scott Alward said. That’s no exaggeration. Alward met his wife while performing in community theater, and their son, Riley Alward, was dragged onstage as soon as he could follow blocking instructions.
“The first time I was onstage, I was 4 years old,” Riley said. That was for a production of “The Great Winnipesaukee Steamboat Race,” and his first principal role was five years later, as “Chip” in a local production of “Beauty and the Beast.” He estimates that he’s been in 60 or more theater productions.
Yet, though he has performed in so many shows — and his father has, too — the moments when they’ve shared the stage together have been rare. That’s why Scott said he was so excited to hear about the opportunity to form a father-son team for Just Duet. Scott said he knew immediately one of the songs they would sing: “The Other Side,” from the cinematic musical, “The Greatest Showman.”
“It’s a song about two guys, one is trying to convince the other one to invest or become a partner in his business,” Scott said. “It’s two guys who have big egos, massive amounts of confidence. Kind of cocky, both of them, and that kind of describes Riley and me. ... When we saw the movie in 2019, I thought, 'We’ve got to find a way to do that song.'”
Riley, who is finishing a music production degree at Plymouth State University, said he was a quick “yes” to the idea.
“We do shows a lot together, but when you have 30 to 70 people in [a show], it’s rare that two people who want to sing together will get to do so,” Riley said. “I don’t know that we have ever played against each other.”
It’s the opposite situation for Joel and Laura Iwaskiewicz, who met while playing roles opposite one another in a community theater production, and now both work as high school teachers leading theater programs at Exeter High School and Pinkerton Academy, respectively.
They’ve now been married for nearly nine years, have two children together, and have shared the stage so many times that Joel said he couldn’t even hazard a guess as to the total.
“We’ve lost count. There have been so many concerts, plays, readings, musicals, and we’ve directed shows together, as well,” Joel said. “We’ve collaborated in every way possible.”
But, in every one of those collaborations, Laura said, they’ve been taking up a role that someone else has assigned for them. The Just Duet competition offered a chance for them to choose their own songs — and to choose songs that they would likely never be asked to perform.
The Iwaskiewiczs didn’t want to say what songs they’d be singing, but they did tip their hand a bit. Laura said, “For Joel and I, our angle was, 'What can we do here that we would never be able to do?'” They’ve chosen songs for characters that go strongly against their natural casting.
“I could not imagine us performing these in a setting other than this performance,” Laura said.
When all the competitors have given their best performances, the stage will then be turned over to Power Chords, a chorus launched by Powerhouse earlier this year, with the idea of creating an opportunity for people who love showtunes but who aren’t ready or able, for whatever reason, to audition for a show.
For some members of Power Chords, this could be the first time performing on a stage such as the Colonial’s. That won’t be the case, exactly, for chorus member Lindsay Weiner, but she said it will be the first performance she’s had in several years.
Weiner said she had performed in musicals in high school, and as part of a local dance company. But Power Chords offered to her something new, she said.
“I saw the article in The Sun announcing the group, I saw that you could be a novice to join,” Weiner said. “I thought I’d check it out. I was so blown away by the talent, a little intimidated as well. It’s been a really fun experience, and I’m looking forward to the performance on Saturday.”
Her initial intimidation subsided once she realized how supportive chorus director Lorraine Barrows was, and now she is left with only excitement for the chance to sing before a live audience on such a historic stage.
“There are people who have so much experience with theater and singing, it’s been really inspirational for me,” Weiner said.
Triple-whammy
The Just Duet event has the potential to succeed on three fronts, said Bryan Halperin, one of the Powerhouse producers. The money raised — both through tickets at the door and through online votes from people who want to support their favorite singer but can’t attend in person — will be split in two. Half of the money will support Powerhouse programming, and the other half will go into a fund designated to make improvements to the Colonial Theatre.
The third front is central to the missions of both Powerhouse and the Colonial.
“We’re excited to give our talent an opportunity to perform on the stage,” Halperin said. Giving locals access to the spotlight at the Colonial is important to both groups.
