LACONIA — At the Laconia Fire Department, Assistant Chief Kirk Beattie knows that when the hot weather hits, residents and visitors will find relief in a nearby body of water. Some of them won’t realize it, but that might be one of the most dangerous activities they could choose.
“We’ll do several reported water rescues per year. That includes in Laconia and any automatic responses to neighboring communities,” said Beattie.
Across the country, nearly 4,000 people drown each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. For children aged 1-4, drowning is a leading cause of death.
The risk, though, can be greatly minimized, by following some basic precautions, some of which might seem obvious.
“Some of the stuff that we try to protect against is not being able to swim but going out swimming anyway,” Beattie said. It’s surprisingly common that someone who doesn’t swim will feel encouraged to jump in, often because they’re with a group of friends or family who are all going swimming. Swimming skill doesn’t transfer from one group member to another, though.
For those that can swim, Beattie said, swimming with a group is is a good idea.
“You don’t want to be swimming alone,” he said. The safest swim is at a public beach with a lifeguard, he added.
For those that are boating, life jackets are almost a guarantee against drowning. State law requires that there simply be enough life jackets on board for every person in the boat. Beattie said that the jackets ought to be worn, especially in smaller craft, when situations go from peaceful to perilous in a second.
“In something like a canoe, everything can be fine, then you tip over and you’re in the water. Instantaneously you’re in trouble,” he said. Often, people will decide to go out for a relaxing paddle without thinking about risks – such as the possibility of becoming hypothermic in water as warm as 70 degrees.
“I think you become a little complacent,” said Beattie. People often think, he said, “‘I’m just going to do a little bit of fishing and then come back in,’ or they’re walking along the water’s edge and because they’re fishing, they slip and fall in and they’re alone. We really try to push not being alone, that certainly helps you.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages nearly 12 million acres of the public’s land and waters, issued a press release outlining other steps which can help mitigate risks associated with swimming and boating:
– Don’t mix water activities with alcohol;
– Know the rules of the water before going boating;
– Be sure that children are supervision when in or near water, and;
– Be aware of your own limits as a swimmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.