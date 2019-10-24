Michael Sylvia asks a question of Belmont Code Enforcement Officer Steve Paquin during a trial in Belknap Superior Court Thursday in a suit brought by the town of Belmont alleging Sylvia has been living on his property without obtaining the required local and state permits. Sylvia, who is a state representative, has acted as his own attorney in the case. Laura Spector-Morgan, Belmont's attorney, is seated behind Sylvia. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)