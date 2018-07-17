LACONIA — A local man facing multiple charges of drug possession had his bailed tripled Monday after he was arrested over the weekend.
Brandon Goupil, 19, of 29 Paugus St., in Laconia, had been free after posting $2,500 cash bail in June. Judge James D. O’Neill increased the bail to $7,500 during a brief hearing Monday in Belknap County Superior Court.
Goupil is facing seven counts of possession of a controlled drug, spread over five cases. The charges stem from arrests in Laconia, Gilford, and Tilton.
Goupil failed to appear in court for pretrial hearings last Thursday and Friday. When he didn’t show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police located him at his residence Saturday and took him into custody and brought him to the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Assistant Belknap County Attorney Adam Woods requested the additional $5,000 bail, arguing that Goupil’s behavior shows that he cannot be trusted to show up in court when necessary.
“The $2,500 bail didn’t get him here (last week),” he told O’Neill.
Goupil’s attorney, Justin Littlefield, sought to have the bail remain at $2,500. He said that, due to some confusion, his client didn’t think he needed to come to court last week. In addition, he urged O’Neill to apply the standard of the state’s new law regarding cash bail which goes into effect on Aug. 31. The intention of the new law is to reduce the number of criminal defendants being held in jail solely because they cannot post the required cash for their release.
O’Neill said he was imposing bail consistent with the law currently in effect. In addition to raising the cash bail by $5,000, he ordered that Goupil agree to waive extradition, refrain from using drugs or consuming alcohol and, if he should post bail, that he submit to urinalysis tests administered by the county’s protective services program. He said that Goupil can ask the court to reconsider his bail if he is accepted into an in-patient drug rehabilitation program.
