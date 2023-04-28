LACONIA — A judge has ruled that the Governor’s Island Club can cash a $100,000-plus check issued by resident Richard Homsi to cover the club's legal fees related to a 10-year battle with Homsi.
Belknap Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said the GIC is under no constraint in cashing a check for $101,077 in a ruling issued Monday. The GIC’s attorney, Paul Fitzgerald, received the check last month. The GIC held off cashing the check because Homsi, in an accompanying letter, said by cashing the check the GIC was actually agreeing to remove any liens on his property at 84 Summit Ave., and also to reinstitute all of his GIC privileges, according to a motion filed on GIC’s behalf.
Homsi, in a telephone interview Thursday, denied that assertion.
“There were no conditions" attached to the GIC cashing the check, he said.
The GIC, in its motion for clarification, asked the court to authorize it to cash the check without restrictions, and the judge granted that request without comment or elaboration.
Unless he abided by the court’s order to pay the GIC’s legal fees, Homsi faced the prospect of the judge issuing a ruling for the sheriff to schedule an auction for his waterfront property, with part of the sale proceeds used to satisfy the judgment.
Leonard also denied four motions made by Homsi against the GIC.
Leonard did order the GIC to remove a lien which had been placed on Homsi’s property to secure payment of a $18,900 court-ordered fine. The GIC, in a motion, stated it did not object to the lien being lifted.
Meanwhile, the court has ordered Homsi to appear for a hearing on Friday, June 2, to discuss the timeline for paying court-ordered fines.
“I’m not unhappy with the decision,” Homsi said.
The judge declined to rule with respect to Homsi’s membership in the GIC.
In addition to the $101,077 check to cover the GIC’s fees, Homsi also submitted another check for $21,500 in March for GIC dues and assessments which were past due.
Leonard declined to address that matter.
“The issues which respect to the $21,500 check are not property before the court,” she wrote.
In a motion, the GIC argued that, as of last month, Homsi owed $23,000. That amount would have to be paid in full before the GIC “can consider a request that he be reinstated as a member in good standing.”
Homsi said Thursday he advised Fitzgerald he is willing to pay the additional $1,500.
He said the GIC suspended his privileges 10 years ago when they first took him to court over plans to build a structure on his property which had not been approved by the board.
The services and amenities which he has been denied include trash collection and access to recreation facilities.
Homsi blamed the GIC for dragging out the case, making it the longest active civil case in Belknap Superior Court. He said that if the GIC fails to restore his privileges, that would be a “breach of contract.”
The motions filed by Homsi, which Leonard denied without comment, sought to have the judge set aside all orders to make payments, to deny all motions filed by the GIC, to order Fitzgerald to provide information about his professional malpractice insurance policy, and to order the GIC to provide him with all GIC benefits and services.
