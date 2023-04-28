Summit Ave

Richard Homsi's home in the Governor's Island Club at 84 Summit Ave. (The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — A judge has ruled that the Governor’s Island Club can cash a $100,000-plus check issued by resident Richard Homsi to cover the club's legal fees related to a 10-year battle with Homsi.

Belknap Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said the GIC is under no constraint in cashing a check for $101,077 in a ruling issued Monday. The GIC’s attorney, Paul Fitzgerald, received the check last month. The GIC held off cashing the check because Homsi, in an accompanying letter, said by cashing the check the GIC was actually agreeing to remove any liens on his property at 84 Summit Ave., and also to reinstitute all of his GIC privileges, according to a motion filed on GIC’s behalf.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.