LACONIA — A case brought against a former area school teacher by the mother of one of his former students, will proceed after a Superior Court judge rejected a motion to dismiss it.
Judge James D. O’Neill III’s ruling means that the court will hear the request for a restraining order against Tanner Van Nest, 31, of Pittsfield, that has been brought on behalf of the girl, who is now age 14.
Van Nest, who is not facing any criminal charges, was one of the girl’s eighth-grade teachers at Barnstead Elementary School in 2016-17. This past school year Van Nest was on the faculty of Laconia Middle School, but stopped teaching there in late April, according to Laconia Superintendent Dr. Brendan Minnihan.
Van Nest’s attorney had asked that the case be dismissed, arguing essentially the same case had been heard — and dismissed — in District Court.
But O’Neill said the two cases were different. In District Court, the mother asked for a stalking order against Van Nest. The judge found that case was dismissed because the daughter was not in fear of being harmed by Van Nest. However, O’Neill concluded the daughter’s feelings would not have any bearing in requesting a restraining order against Van Nest.
The mother had complained to Van Nest for spending time — in person and online — with her daughter outside normal school hours. While the mother said in court documents Van Nest agreed to cease the after-school contact, but allegedly kept doing so, and that ultimately Van Nest’s wife emailed the daughter and threatened to tell the girl’s parents if she did not stop emailing Van Nest.
