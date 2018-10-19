LACONIA — A Superior Court judge has ordered a drug possession case against a Laconia man to be scheduled for trial after rejecting a plea deal.
Travis Oak, 36, of 78A Gilford Ave., in Laconia, appeared before Judge James D. O’Neill III in Belknap Superior Court, ready to plead guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and aggravated DWI. In return, Oad would have received a sentence of 20 days confinement in the county House of Correction.
O’Neill on Tuesday rejected the negotiated plea between prosecution and defense attorneys, saying it did not satisfy the ends of justice.
The plea deal called for Oaks to serve 12 months in the House of Correction with all but three days suspended on the possession charge, and another 17 days in confinement on the aggravated DWI charge. In addition, he would have received a $434 fine, suspended for three years, on the possession charge. On the DWI charge, Oaks would have been fined $930 and would been required to have his vehicle equipped with a breathalyzer for one year after his driver’s license was reinstated. He also would also have been required to take part in drug/alcohol treatment and counseling programs.
Jury selection for Oaks’ trial is now scheduled for early January.
