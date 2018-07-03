LACONIA — A Superior Court judge has struck down a decision by the Meredith Zoning Board of Adjustment denying a variance to a Route 3 landowner who applied for a variance in order to store boats on his property.
In a ruling handed down Friday, Judge James D. O’Neill III found the ZBA improperly applied the law that spells out the criteria for granting a variance in a case brought by Douglas Frederick, the owner of the property at 194 Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), in Meredith. The ruling specifically reverses the ZBA’s decision and grants Frederick the variance.
The property, which is situated in the Commercial-Business District, had been the home of the Police Motorcycle Museum, which closed last fall and has not reopened.
Douglas sued the Meredith ZBA in Belknap Superior Court after it denied him a variance last Aug. 10.
Boats have been stored on the property — primarily in the late fall, winter, and early spring — since 2014. But the town issued an order in 2016 that the boat storage was illegal. Frederick said the order came after he complained in November 2015 about what he has only described as an incident that occurred on his property.
In his ruling, O’Neill found that the Zoning Board erred when it decided that granting Frederick a variance was against the public interest, that it was contrary to the spirit of the town’s zoning ordinance, that the values of surrounding property would be diminished, and that there was nothing distinctive about the property that made the proposed use reasonable.
Frederick, who acted as his own attorney in the case, said Monday he was “still in somewhat of shock over the ruling,” but added: “The decision wasn’t about me, but the community as a whole.”
ZBA Chairman Jack Dever declined to comment Monday. He said he planned to talk with the town’s attorney in the coming days and that the board might discuss the ruling at its next scheduled meeting on July 12.
O’Neill said that, contrary to the ZBA’s position, Meredith’s zoning ordinance does not clearly state that an objective of the ordinance is to confine boat storage to the town’s Shoreline District. In fact, the judge wrote, the ordinance envisions the Shoreline District as primarily intended for single-family homes. O’Neill also said, “It is improper for the ZBA to rely on the fact that boat storage is not specifically permitted in the Commercial-Business District as a reason to deny the petitioner’s variance application.”
The judge was also critical of the ZBA for basing its denial on assertions for which he found there was no factual evidence. He specifically mentioned the board’s claim that boat storage on the property would create safety and traffic problems on Route 3, and that other nearby businesses would be harmed by allowing boat storage.
O’Neill also noted that when the motorcycle museum was in operation, the land in question was used for parking, a use which the judge concluded was reasonably similar to boat storage. He also pointed out that the storage area is far less visible from the road than that of surrounding businesses, and further noted that Frederick had agreed to screen the property to further reduce any visual pollution.
“In light of conditions of the property and and (Frederick”s) prior use for boat storage there was ample evidence in the record demonstrating that outdoor boat storage was a reasonable use of the property,” O’Neill wrote.
Frederick said he and his wife, Leslyee, prepared a brief statement which read, “I wish to sincerely thank the court for allowing me to defend what I firmly believe has been a violation of my constitutional rights. I am further grateful to the court for the opportunity to present the truth for its consideration and decision. God Bless America.”
Frederick said the ruling will not affect his plans for the motorcycle museum, which has been temporarily relocated to the Massachusetts State Police Museum in South Grafton, Massachusetts.
