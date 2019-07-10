ALTON — In a reconsideration of an earlier decision, a judge has found that Alton selectmen violated the town’s own procedural rules when the board failed to publish agendas for several workshop sessions.
The ruling handed down Monday by Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill was in response to a motion filed by Jeffrey Clay, an outspoken critic of the procedures followed and decisions made by local officials.
On Feb. 20, O’Neill found that selectmen had not violated the Right-to-Know law by holding frequent workshop sessions. On March 4 Clay filed a motion asking O’Neill to reconsider that decision.
In his latest ruling, O’Neill said that upon further examination he concluded the Board of Selectmen had violated the law by not publishing agendas for the workshops prior to the sessions, as required by the town’s policy manual for public meetings. However, he upheld his initial ruling that not having audio-visual recordings or more-detailed minutes of the proceedings was not a violation of either state law or town policy.
“The (court’s initial) order did not consider whether the town required broader public access to official meetings and records than required by the Right-to-Know law. The town's manual requires that each meeting have a written agenda and that meetings must be scheduled in advance,” O’Neill wrote.
“The court concludes,” the judge continued, “that the selectmen have violated their own right-to-know policies in the past, specifically in 2016 and two dates in 2017, because the town requires an agenda for all meetings. Although the court notes that the selectmen have overwhelmingly complied with this requirement in recent years, the court orders that the selectmen are to produce agendas for all workshops it conducts in the future.”
Clay said he felt vindicated by the judge’s latest ruling.
“The judge has found it necessary to correct their poor behavior,” Clay said Wednesday. He added that he has repeatedly told selectmen that their practices are in violation of the Right to Know Law, but that the selectmen have consistently spurned his admonitions.
Efforts to reach Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne or town attorney James Sessler for comment were also not immediately successful.
