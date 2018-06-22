LACONIA — A Superior Court judge Thursday dismissed, on a technicality, a libel suit brought by Alton town government critic Jeffrey Clay against a former chairman of the Alton School Board.
Judge Gillian Abramson dismissed the suit on the grounds that Stephen Miller had not been given proper notice that a suit had been filed against him.
Clay mailed a copy of his complaint, originally filed in Fourth Circuit Court, to the offices of SAU 72 and the Alton School Board after Miller had ceased serving on the board.
“(Clay) admits that (Miller) was not properly served and no other argument he advances is persuasive,” Abramson wrote in her one-sentence ruling, issued within two hours of a 10-minute hearing in Belknap Superior Court.
Clay said he would appeal the judge’s ruling.
SAU 72/Alton School Board and SAU 301/Prospect Mountain JMA School Board remain defendants in the suit, however.
At issue is a statement that Miller made in a letter to the editor published in a weekly newspaper in 2017 that Clay had surreptitiously recorded part of a closed-door session of the Alton School Board. Clay denies the allegation.
Regarding the suit, Clay alleged that while the copy of the suit was not sent to Miller’s residence, he was aware he was being sued because another copy of the suit was mailed to the SAU 72 offices and was delivered on the same day as the one addressed to Miller.
In a statement emailed after he learned of Thursday’s ruling, Clay said, “... the SAU had to have to known the case against them and Mr. Miller would be dismissed for improper service if they held onto Mr. Miller's copy of the complaint.”
During Thursday’s hearing, Clay tried to call the attorney representing the two school boards, Samantha Elliott, to testify about the notice sent to Miller at the SAU office. But Elliott told the judge that she had no direct knowledge regarding how that notice was handled at the SAU office, whereupon the judge told Clay he could not call Elliott as a witness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.