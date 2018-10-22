BRISTOL — A Grafton County Superior Court judge has approved Bristol’s request for a special town meeting to act on the proposed purchase of the former Newfound Family Practice building from LRGHealthcare.
Town Administrator Nik Coates announced the judge’s bench decision on Monday afternoon.
The ruling clears the way for voters to decide on the $335,800 purchase of the professional building at the corner of School and Summer streets for use as a new town hall. Planned renovations to make it suitable for town offices bring the total appropriation on the warrant to $899,637, of which $250,000 would come from the town’s unassigned fund balance. Selectmen propose borrowing $649,637 to cover the remainder of the cost.
Because of the size of the bond, it will take a two-thirds majority vote for passage of the article. The first bond payments would not come due until 2020.
The special town meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall at 45 Summer St.
