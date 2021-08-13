LACONIA — A three-way race for mayor materialized Friday when School Board member and state legislator Dawn Johnson filed papers to run for the office.
Johnson filed late Friday afternoon, a few hours before the filing period ended at 5 p.m.
Her entry in the race means there will be a primary election in each of the city’s six wards on Sept. 14., according to City Clerk Cheryl Hebert. Mayor Andrew Hosmer and first-time candidate Tyler Gonnion had filed earlier for the mayor’s post. The top two vote-getters will go on to the municipal election on Nov. 2.
Johnson is in her second term as the Ward 4 representative on the School Board. She was elected last November on the Republican ticket as one of the city’s five representatives in the state House.
Other last-minute filers on Friday were Marc Forgione and Daniel J. Lasata, who both filed for the Ward 4 City Council seat. Incumbent Councilor Mark Haynes is also running, meaning there will also be a primary in that race to decide who will be on the November ballot.
Two other incumbent city councilors will have opposition after challengers filed earlier on Friday.
Sean Fountain filed as a candidate for the Ward 1 City Council seat, challenging Councilor Bruce Cheney who is seeking his third term.
In Ward 3, Erica Hebert filed to challenge longtime incumbent Councilor Henry Lipman who has been on the six-member council since 1996.
Earlier this week Ward 2 School Board member Laura Dunn filed to run against freshman Ward 2 Councilor Bob Soucy.
There will be races for two of the three School Board seats that are on the ballot.
A three-way race is shaping up for the School Board at-large seat currently held by Joe Cormier. The three who have filed are Jennifer Anderson, Jay Tomlinson, and Liana Crowell. The winner in that race will be whoever is the top vote-getter in the November election, City Clerk Cheryl Hebert explained
Two candidates have filed for the Ward 1 seat on the seven-member board. They are Candace Knowlton, who filed Friday, and Jennifer Ulrich. The seat is presently held by Mal Murray.
Heather Drolet filed for the Ward 6 board seat on Friday. That seat is currently held by Heather Lounsbury, the board’s chair.
Those filing for ward positions were:
— Ward 1: Gary Schmitz, moderator; Barbara Schmitz, clerk; Frank Mello, Ward 1 selectman; Richard Pease, selectman; and Marylin Brown, supervisor of the checklist.
— Ward 2: Leonard A. Miner, ward moderator.
— Ward 3: Sarah Holder, selectman; May Stewart, moderator; Karen Sullivan, clerk; David Stamps, supervisor of the checklist.
— Ward 4: Mark Haynes, moderator; Amber Flanders, supervisor of the checklist.
— Ward 5: Breanna Neal, selectman; and Christine Callaghan, supervisor of the checklist.
— Ward 6: Linda Brock, supervisor of the checklist; Roland Maheu, selectman; Tony Felch, Ward 6 moderator; and Faye Nachbaur, clerk.
