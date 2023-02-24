PORTSMOUTH — In response to the Feb. 21 hate-motivated crimes that affected downtown Portsmouth businesses and houses of worship, a group of local nonprofits have banded together to create what they call "A Weekend of Love in Portsmouth," according to the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.
An event was planned for Friday afternoon, called "Love Blooms Here," where those interested were invited to hand-deliver flowers to local businesses and places of worship affected by the widespread graffiti in the city earlier this week. Participants could pick up donated stems at Cup of Joe Cafe and Bar, one of the businesses targeted.
A community gathering will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Temple Israel. The event invites the community to an open mic to share words, music, song and prayer to lift up the inclusive values of the Seacoast community.
The federation also released a statement Friday ahead of a so-called "Day of Hate" happening Feb. 25 and organized by white supremacist groups around the country. "We, Jewish Clergy of New Hampshire, are distressed by recent vandalism against the Jewish community, people of color and those publicly expressing inclusive and loving values in Portsmouth, following similar acts in Manchester and Concord," the statement reads in part.
"Today it is the Jewish community and open-hearted business owners. Tomorrow it could be any other community in our state. May we respond by continuing to build and nurture relationships devoted to peace, not only with great resolve but with great ingenuity."
