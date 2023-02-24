PORTSMOUTH — In response to the Feb. 21 hate-motivated crimes that affected downtown Portsmouth businesses and houses of worship, a group of local nonprofits have banded together to create what they call "A Weekend of Love in Portsmouth," according to the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.

An event was planned for Friday afternoon, called "Love Blooms Here," where those interested were invited to hand-deliver flowers to local businesses and places of worship affected by the widespread graffiti in the city earlier this week. Participants could pick up donated stems at Cup of Joe Cafe and Bar, one of the businesses targeted.

