MEREDITH — The Ride to the Sky is the big one, but Ron Egalka, director of Winnipesaukee Harley Owners Group Chapter 2529, said he came up with the idea of a Newbie Ride to provide an option for those who might find the day-long trek to Mount Washington a bit too challenging.
Egalka, in his second year as director of the local Harley group and his first year as a board member of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, said he brings the perspective of a long-range rider but also wants to be helpful to riders without the time or inclination to make a long journey.
“I’ve always had the belief that we could do better,” said Egalka. “I regularly ask what people like and don’t like, and on a number of occasions, riders have said they’re nervous about being on the highways at a high rate of speed, traveling in a large group, they don’t want to deal with staging where there’s a large crowd, or simply that they want a slower ride that wouldn’t take the whole day.”
Pondering those comments over the winter, Egalka came up with the Newbie Ride, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, leaving from Olde Province Commons.
“It’s not just for newbies,” Egalka noted. “Experienced riders who don’t have all day but could spare two or two-and-a-half hours to get on their machines will also want to come along.”
By staging at Olde Province Commons, off Route 104 in Meredith, between 9 and 10 a.m., riders will not be dealing with the crowds that gather at the normal staging area at Laconia Harley-Davidson. It also provides easy-on, easy-off access and the ride will be on safe roads and last no longer than two-and-a-half hours.
“It will be a stress-free event,” Egalka said.
Other rides
The local club — established a year after the first Harley Owners Group formed in 1986 — conducted 37 rides between April and October last year, but has expanded that to 57 rides this year, with five of them occurring during Motorcycle Week.
On Sunday, the group will lead a ride to Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel, Maine, leaving from Laconia Harley-Davidson on Route 3, Meredith, at 10 a.m.
The local group is joining the National Harley Owners Group of Wisconsin on a ride around the lake on Monday.
Ladies of Harley Officer Cindy Lou Gray will lead a Ladies Ride on Wednesday. Egalka notes that the ride is not limited to women, however, and he will be at the rear of the procession as a road captain.
The Ride to the Sky on Thursday has an earlier registration time — 7 a.m. at Laconia Harley-Davidson — and will depart by 9 a.m. Typically attracting well more than 100 riders, the event includes a comfort stop in Lincoln before continuing on over the Kancamagus Highway to Bear Notch Road and the Mount Washington Auto Road.
Egalka noted that the road up Mount Washington will be closed to automobiles both Monday and Thursday to better accommodate motorcycles. While the Auto Road provides safe passing for two cars, riders feel more comfortable knowing they will not be meeting up with non-motorcycle traffic.
Safety first
Organizing the rides involves a lot more than many people realize, with safety being the first concern. The ride leaders are responsible for coordinating with local police and businesses along the route to make sure everyone is ready for processions that can be quite lengthy. Police will stop traffic or provide escorts as the group moves through their towns.
Road captains also ride the route prior to the event to make sure there are no road hazards due to construction or other impediments that riders will need to be concerned about.
Preride work also includes arranging for gasoline and comfort stops along the route.
An event like Ride to the Sky requires a dozen road captains, and one set will remain at the base of the Auto Road with any riders who choose not to go up the mountain, while another set accompanies those going all the way to the top.
Safety concerns extend to local roads. Where there is road construction, uneven surfaces, or other hazards to motorcycle riders, the local group speaks with those in charge to minimize any problems.
Egalka noted that Meredith Town Manager Phil Warren successfully petitioned the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to suspend its work at the intersection of routes 3 and 25 prior to the start of Motorcycle Week.
Event support
The Winnipesaukee Chapter has 210 members, and Egalka said 30 percent of them will be actively involved in Motorcycle Week events, ranging from staffing the hospitality desk at Laconia Harley-Davidson to assisting with the pin stops and providing aid and security for the Tower Street Hillclimb.
The hospitality desk provides information and maps to those who are unfamiliar with the area, as well as providing directions and updated event schedules. New this year, Chapter 2529 created an extensive list of Lakes Region restaurant, listing the variety of food, the relative cost, and the distance from the hospitality desk.
Pin stops are a Harley tradition. All major rallies offer HOG event pins, and Egalka said that, for many riders, the pins serve as important mementos to chronicle the year and their experiences as motorcycle riders.
“It’s amazing how important that is for riders,” he commented.
The return of the Tower Street Hillclimb harkens back to the roots of Motorcycle Week in 1916, and the local group will be assisting with communications and safety.
Egalka noted that it will be for professionals only, with competitors individually timed, which makes it safer than allowing everyone to race up the hill at once.
He said he was pleased to learn that K. Peddlar Bridges, the Motorcycle Week historian, had uncovered “incontrovertible proof” that the winning machine in that first hillclimb was a Harley.
Both the Tower Street and the Gunstock hillclimbs are part of Motorcycle Week’s renaissance, he said.
“They will ensure that Laconia Motorcycle Week will exceed and grow in popularity beyond its 100th anniversary,” he said.
Greater perspective
By joining the board of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, Egalka said he is able to bring the perspective of long-range riders to the table. It also provides a way to inform riders who may not understand the inner workings of what it takes to put on the oldest motorcycle rally in the nation, he said.
“I welcomed the challenge,” he said of his new board position, “but it’s a lot of work.”
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the association, said Egalka also has brought his financial background to the organization. Egalka’s firm, Rampart Investment Management, managed $33 billion in assets by the time he sold the business in 2012.
“You couldn’t ask for a much better person for our board,” St. Clair said. “He’s passionate about the success of Motorcycle Week.”
