Has “city” become a four-letter word in municipal circles?
It might be easy to draw that conclusion, based on the lack of any cities being chartered in the state since the middle of the last century.
When Laconia was chartered as a city in 1893, it was during one of two golden ages for the creation of cities in the Granite State, when a total of 10 New Hampshire towns adopted city charters in a span of just 20 (nonconsecutive) years.
New Hampshire has 13 municipalities operating under a city form of government, but the prospect of a 14th seems like a long shot.
“We were really having a hard time coming up with any” likely candidates, said Judy A. Silva, executive director of the New Hampshire Municipal Association in Concord, which provides a range of services for cities and towns throughout the state. She and her colleagues weren't aware of any towns where changing to a city form of government has even been a topic of recent discussion, she said.
Five towns converted to a city between 1846 and 1855 — the first golden age — starting with Manchester, which was followed by Portsmouth, Nashua, Concord and Dover.
The other golden age came in the 1890s, when residents of Rochester, Laconia, Somersworth, Franklin and Berlin gave up their town status and adopted city charters.
But in the 121 years since Berlin residents opted to leave behind the traditional town meeting in favor of a representative city council to oversee the details that come with running a municipality, only two cities have been created in New Hampshire: Claremont, in 1947, followed by Lebanon 10 years later. (Keene, chartered in 1874, fell in the middle of the two golden ages.)
But the 61-year span since Lebanon became New Hampshire’s 13th city marks the longest period without a new city being created since Manchester was the first.
“It is a long stretch,” said Silva. “I do think it's rather surprising” that another city hasn't been created during that time.
If there was ever a place and time when it might have logically happened, it would have been when towns in the state's southern tier exploded in population in the latter part of the last century.
Londonderry, for instance, grew from about 2,500 residents in 1960 to an estimated 25,000 in 2015.
Derry, likewise, grew from just over 6,000 residents in 1960 to more than 30,000 by 2010, making it the state's fourth-largest municipality, behind only Manchester, Nashua and Concord.
“I think there is an argument that ... at some point you get too big to have people knowingly get involved” in town business,” Silva said.
Or, as Laconia Mayor Ed Engler put it, when towns reach a certain size, town meetings become unwieldy. “They're pretending that they still have direct democracy instead of representative democracy.”
Peter Loughlin, an attorney in Portsmouth who has practiced municipal law in the state for decades and has worked with many New Hampshire cities and towns, said the traditional population mark where towns start to think about becoming a city has been about 10,000 residents.
But despite exponential growth that took those southern-tier towns well beyond that, they continue to be towns, though not in the traditional sense.
“Before, you only had one choice,” Loughlin said. “You were a city or a town.”
Not so anymore, with the creation of a middle ground that lets towns seemingly have it both ways.
The difference between a town and city has, historically, been the difference between the direct democracy practiced at hundreds of New England town meetings — where residents can vote on whether to buy a bucket loader or amend the budget — and the representative democracy found in cities that vest that power in elected city councilors or aldermen.
But towns like Derry, Londonderry, Merrimack and others that experienced exponential growth in the second half of the 20th century adopted a format in which voters elect town councilors who function much like city councilors.
In Derry's case, for instance, a seven-member town council serves as the town's legislative body in the way the traditional town meeting once did, including possessing the power to approve and amend the budget.
But while other towns — including Londonderry, Merrimack and Bedford — have town councils, voters retain final say over the budget itself.
“Towns can now have the benefit of a city council type of government without calling themselves a city,” Loughlin said.
And that matters to many people, Silva and Loughlin agreed.
Silva — who has been at the Municipal Association for 27 years — believes some residents would resist becoming a city because they like being able to amend and cast votes for their town budget.
There's also a certain mystique to life in a town that makes a city a tough sell.
“I think there's a certain feeling of, 'I live in a town,'” said Loughlin, who believes New Hampshire will never see a 14th city chartered.
“My gut reaction is no,” he said. “Towns can now have the benefit of a city council-type of government without calling themselves a city.”
Silva takes a different view.
“I think there will be,” she said. “There's gotta be.”
But, she admitted, it's likely to be a tough sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.