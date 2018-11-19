LACONIA — A man armed with an assault-style rifle and three others with pellet guns burst into a home Sunday night but fled when a resident released an arrow from a compound bow that hit one of the home invaders in the midsection, police said.
Officers later found a marijuana grow operation in the home, 21 Clay St., and seized two pounds of the drug and $3,700 in cash.
The 17-year-old who was hit by the arrow went to a hospital in Concord, where he was treated for a wound to the abdomen and released, police said. The young man, whose name was not released, came to the police department and spoke to detectives, Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
According to the account of one resident of the area who had knowledge of the incident, the invaders scaled the outside of a balcony to gain access to the second-floor apartment.
Canfield said the four people who burst into the home were all from Pembroke. The three with airsoft rifles fired their weapons, but the two men and one woman inside were not injured.
The chief identified the man with the rifle as Kevin Sullivan, 23, of 28 Donna Drive, Pembroke, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Two others were being sought by police.
One of the residents in the home called police shortly after the 10:40 p.m. home invasion.
While officers investigated that crime, they discovered evidence of marijuana cultivation and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.
“They found a makeshift greenhouse in there,” Canfield said.
“We believe those who broke in were at least acquaintances of those who lived there and there was a connection between the drugs and the people who broke in.”
More criminal charges were expected.
