LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard.

A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on Weirs Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. Sixty seconds later, a dispatcher reported that the sedan crashed into a stone wall in front of the Four Seasons condominium complex.

