The Inter-Lakes incumbents carried the day in Tuesday's voting, despite a field of challengers more numerous than seen in recent history.
Mark Billings was returned to the seat representing Meredith on the three-town school board, with 715 total votes. Mark Anderson garnered 312 votes, and Kirsten Williams 278. Billings held the edge in all three towns.
Charles Hanson will again represent Center Harbor. He earned 907 votes, compared to 300 for challenger Jamie Moore.
The Sandwich seat was held by Duncan Porter-Zuckerman, who was re-elected by 932 votes. His challenger, Andi Martin, didn't file in time for her name to get on the ballot, but her write-in campaign gathered a total of 208 votes. The divide between the two was greatest in Sandwich, where both candidates reside, and where Porter-Zuckerman earned more than seven votes for every one cast for Martin.
The at-large seat was the closest race of the day. Howard Cunningham, of Sandwich, will return to the school board with 688 votes. Rachel Xavier, of Meredith, garnered 593 total votes. Each of the two candidates carried their home community, and Center Harbor leaned for Xavier, but Cunningham's 308-55 romp in Sandwich carried him over the finish line. Stacy Bivolcic, a third candidate in the race, received 49 total votes.
Much of the debate leading up to the vote centered around the school board's handling of COVID-19 mitigation factors. The board was criticized by those who felt that it should be parents, not the school board, who decide whether masks should be worn by students, and who also felt that the board was not appropriately receptive to critical voices at their meetings.
