MEREDITH — After hearing no dissent from community members at a recent public meeting, the Inter-Lakes School Board will consider on Tuesday, Feb. 21, whether to forward seven articles for the warrant for the Annual School District meeting.

Seven warrant questions will come up for separate votes Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. If approved, the articles will be included on the March 9 warrant.

