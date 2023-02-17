MEREDITH — After hearing no dissent from community members at a recent public meeting, the Inter-Lakes School Board will consider on Tuesday, Feb. 21, whether to forward seven articles for the warrant for the Annual School District meeting.
Seven warrant questions will come up for separate votes Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. If approved, the articles will be included on the March 9 warrant.
The towns of Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich send children to Inter-Lakes schools and their residents can vote at the school district meeting.
Three key articles focus on:
• Approval of the proposed $30.6 million operating budget for the next school year.
• Approval of $555,130 for the first year of recently negotiated three-year base salary increases.
• A transfer of $250,000 from unreserved funds to the previously established Inter-Lakes School District Facilities Maintenance Expendable Trust for renovations to locker rooms and bathrooms at the regional schools as well as ongoing maintenance.
The proposed budget package for the 2023-24 school year is up roughly 3.5% — or $1.04 million — from the $29.16 package for the 2022-23 school year as it includes the $555,130 for the first year of salary increases as well as roughly $560,000 for hikes in health and dental insurance.
A small group of community members attended the Feb. 8 public hearing to learn about the budget package, both in person and online.
“There were a handful of questions,” said Chair Lisa Merrill. “Some of the factors are beyond our control since we are faced with increases in fuel costs, maintenance of buildings and grounds, salary and retirement benefits.”
The budget question is article five on the warrant and needs a majority vote to be approved for inclusion.
Article four seeks to authorize a special meeting to address the salary increases, and will be voted on only if that question, number three on the warrant, fails.
Article two asks the district to set the salaries of district officers for the upcoming year as follows: town moderator, $100; district clerk, $20 per hour; school board chair, $1,800; board members, $1,500 for each of the six; and district treasurer, $1,500.
The Annual School District is Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.
