MEREDITH — Ian McCabe, a senior at Inter-Lakes High School who took part in the district's Career Partnership program, has been able to parlay his interest in politics to a chance to work behind the scenes at the State House and now to campaign on behalf of Sen. Bob Giuda.
A resident of Center Harbor, McCabe got involved in the Career Partnership last year as a junior, and had a chance to read legislative bills as they were being drafted, help write speeches, and sit in on meetings.
"There's a lot going on behind the scenes in state politics that people don't realize," he said. "So much goes into every single bill, and some of them don't end up going anywhere."
It was Jeanie Forrester who brought the opportunity to his attention. Forrester, along with Rusty McLear and Chris Kelly of the Greater Meredith Program, had partnered with Inter-Lakes in 2008 to form the Career Partnership Program, and it has proven to be successful at matching students with business and career programs that give them a chance to shop around for careers that fit their interests.
McCabe traces his interest in politics to the primaries during his freshman year, and the Career Partnership gave him a chance to get involved with the state legislature, first working with Giuda aide Griffin Roberge and, eventually, with the senator himself.
The senator was so impressed by McCabe's performance that he offered to bring him into his re-election campaign. It's even more exciting this year because McCabe can vote, having cast his first ballot during the primary election.
McCabe said he shares Giuda's conservative perspective, but was equally impressed by Giuda's work ethic.
"He goes in five days a week," McCabe said. "It's a full-time job, for $100 a year."
McCabe said, "I've always been a Republican, but I don't have the same beliefs as my parents. I've done research and, although I agree with a lot of what Sen. Giuda says, I'm as impressed that he sticks with his principles and morals. I learned a lot about character. It taught me how to establish myself as my own person."
Campaigning has brought a whole new level of experience, McCabe said. He has handed out literature and gone door-to-door, finding that some people are rude, others won't open the door, but then there is someone he can have a 30-minute conversation with.
"More people are willing to talk," he said, explaining that there are many types of people, and no one fits into a particular political place.
Julia Velle, who became director of the Career Partnership program this year, said the relationship with the Greater Meredith Program has allowed students to experience many different careers. Many of this year's students are interested in law — some doing ride-alongs with the police department for the law enforcement side, and others talking with attorneys about the practice of law. One student is shadowing an attorney doing family law and she has been able to sit in on mediation and family law cases.
"She's having an amazing learning experience," Velle said.
Other students are doing teaching internships, working with younger students in the elementary school. Yet others are interested in medical careers, nursing, and veterinary services.
"It's keeping students active in the community, and giving them the opportunity to be part of the workforce here," Velle said.
McCabe plans to major in political science in college. At Inter-Lakes, he has held several leadership positions, including Student Council president and secretary for the National Honor Society. He is a student representative on the School Board and is involved with the Rotary's Interact program.
"I'm incredibly grateful for the program," McCabe said. "Coming form New Jersey, in a big town, I wouldn't have been able to do this. Inter-Lakes is a close community, and this is just one of the opportunities to work with."
