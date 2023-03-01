MEREDITH — Voters at the annual Inter-Lakes Cooperative School District Meeting to be held March 9 will tackle seven warrant articles, including a $30.6 million budget proposal for the next school year.
Each of the warrant articles was unanimously approved for inclusion by the Inter-Lakes School Board at its meeting on Feb. 21.
The towns of Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich send children to Inter-Lakes schools and their residents can vote at the school district meeting. The articles to be presented are as follows, in this order.
Article One: Actions related to reports of agents, committees and officers.
Article Two: Setting the salaries of district officers for the upcoming year as follows: town moderator, $100; district clerk, $20 per hour; school board chair, $1,800; board members, $1,500 for each of the six; and district treasurer, $1,500.
Article Three: Approving $555,130 for the first year of recently negotiated three-year base salary increases, which are incorporated in the overall operating budget.
Article Four: Authorizing a special meeting to address the salary increases if article three fails.
Article Five: Approving the proposed $30.6 million operating budget for the 2023-24 school year.
This proposed package is up roughly 3.5% — or $1.04 million — from the $29.16 package for the 2022-23 school year as it includes the $555,130 for the first year of salary increases as well as roughly $560,000 for hikes in health and dental insurance.
Article Six: A transfer of $250,000 from unreserved funds to the previously established inter-Lakes School District Facilities Maintenance Expendable Trust for renovations to locker rooms and bathrooms at the regional schools as well as ongoing maintenance.
Article Seven: Presentation of other business from the floor.
The annual Inter-Lakes Cooperative School District Meeting to be held March 9 at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium at 6 p.m.
