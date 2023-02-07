MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes School Board will gather input on its proposed $30.66 million budget for the current school year at a public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.
Up roughly 3.5% — or $1.04 million — from the $29.16 package for the 2022-23 school year, the proposed budget includes two key increases — $555,130 for the first year of recently negotiated three-year base salary increases, and roughly $560,000 for hikes in health and dental insurance. The increases were offset by reductions in full-time equivalent staff positions due to natural attrition.
“The public hearing gives taxpayers from all three towns an opportunity to learn and ask questions and provide comments and feedback concerning the budget to the Inter-Lakes School Board,” Chair Lisa Merrill said. The towns of Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich send children to Inter-Lakes schools.
The ILSB will use feedback from the hearing to help finalize the operating budget that will appear on the warrant for the Annual School Board District Meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.
Key in the proposed budget are tiered increases over three years following the ratification in January of a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Inter-Lakes School Board and the Inter-Lakes Education Association.
The two panels attempted to reach an agreement several times in fall 2022 and resolved their disagreements in a mediation session held in December 2022. At the Jan. 24 school board meeting, the panel adjourned its public session for 12 minutes to discuss what was then the proposed bargaining agreement.
In the resumed open session, the panel voted unanimously to support the agreement, which, in the first of three years, provides a 4% increase in base salaries and an off-step increase of $3,500. In the second year, a 3.75% increase on base salary is called for, along with an off-step increase of $3,000; and in the third year, a 3.5% increase and off-step adjustment of $2,600.
The parties also agreed to a $100 stipend for select overnight field trips. Health insurance coverage will remain unchanged as per the new agreement, but if the current plan is to change, it will be by mutual agreement of ILEA and the school board.
In the first year, the cost of the bargaining agreement represents a $555,130 hike; in year two, $496,645, and, year three, $443,730.
“Mediation was a positive one-day process, which provided an opportunity for deeper understanding of both parties’ perspectives,” Merrill said. “The clarity gained resulted in a mutual agreement that was ultimately supported by the Inter-Lakes Education Association and Inter-Lakes School Board. The ILSB and ILEA are both very pleased with the proposed agreement. The Inter-Lakes communities regularly show their strong support for our students and schools. Historically, approving contracts for our educators is one of many examples of how they demonstrate their commitment to their schools. Students, staff, and schools thrive when they feel valued and supported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.