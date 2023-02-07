MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes School Board will gather input on its proposed $30.66 million budget for the current school year at a public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.

Up roughly 3.5% — or $1.04 million — from the $29.16 package for the 2022-23 school year, the proposed budget includes two key increases — $555,130 for the first year of recently negotiated three-year base salary increases, and roughly $560,000 for hikes in health and dental insurance. The increases were offset by reductions in full-time equivalent staff positions due to natural attrition.

