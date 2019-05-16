MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Elementary School Principal Jen Wrath has taken a medical leave of absence and said that, when she returns, she wants to resume her role as a teacher, rather than an administrator.
Assistant Principal Barbara Pope will be focusing on the day-to-day operations for the remainder of the school year, with help from Curriculum Coordinator Kathleen Hill, while the district works out a leadership plan for next year.
In announcing her intention to take a temporary leave to deal with the medical issue, Wrath said she has enjoyed her role as principal, but misses being a teacher. She was an experienced educator before coming to the Inter-Lakes School District three years ago to assume the administrative role.
She began her medical leave last week.
Superintendent Mary Moriarty said she was grateful for Wrath’s leadership and care over the past three years, and that the Inter-Lakes Elementary School community wishes her well during this period.
“As soon as I have details to share about leadership plans for next year, I will communicate with you,” she said in a letter to students’ families.
Moriarty said the district has started the process by advertising the open position, with a deadline of May 31 for applications. Once the application period ends, the district will go through the hiring process.
“Inter-Lakes Elementary School staff is a team of educators,” Moriarty said, “focusing on the needs of the students, and the learning and care of the students is continuing with that principle in mind.”
